Kamryn Wingfield and Alex Quackenbush

Daniel Boone seniors Kamryn Wingfield (left) and Alex Quackenbush have both been accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point and both will be members of the academy cross country and track teams.

 By TANNER COOK/Johnson City Press

Almost nine out of every 10 applicants to the United States Military Academy at West Point are rejected. The acceptance rate is around 11% and the academy only takes the best of the best.

Daniel Boone has a history of sending students to West Point, but this year is a rarity as seniors Alexander Quackenbush and Kamryn Wingfield were both accepted.

