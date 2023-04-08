Almost nine out of every 10 applicants to the United States Military Academy at West Point are rejected. The acceptance rate is around 11% and the academy only takes the best of the best.
Daniel Boone has a history of sending students to West Point, but this year is a rarity as seniors Alexander Quackenbush and Kamryn Wingfield were both accepted.
“It’s pretty unreal to have two kids on my team going to West Point,” Daniel Boone track coach Len Jeffers said. “It was pretty exciting news when Kamryn said she got in and then when Alex found out that he’d been accepted, it was really a cool scenario.”
Both are members of the Trailblazer cross country and track teams and both have consistently been the top runners in their final go-arounds. They’ll be teammates again when they get to New York, as both will be on the distance running squads.
WHAT IT MEANS
Getting into West Point is hard enough with having to have high test scores, several rounds of rigorous interviews and also getting a nomination from a state senator or congressperson.
For two students from the same school on the same sports team to get in is unheard of and is a true honor.
“What drew me to West Point was the opportunity,” said Wingfield, who’s older brother Conner walked on at Colorado and flourished as a freshman. “Not only do I get to compete at the NCAA Division I level, but I also get into an academic field that’s going to set me up for the next 10-15 years of my life.
“For pretty much the next 12 years, I’ve got it all laid out in front of me.”
Wingfield’s admission process went like most others and she got her nomination from the U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger.
“There’s a lot of medical stuff, background checks and little updates I have to fill out,” Wingfield said. “You can fill out a form online, but those hardly ever get looked at. It’s really a lot of connections and getting recommendations that will keep getting you closer to the congresswoman or senator. I went for a couple of interviews with (Harshbarger) and her panel.
“Being that I had already committed for athletics, it helped my chances.”
Quackenbush’s situation was a little bit different, being the son of a retired 22-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
“My dad was in the Marines for the first 16 years of my life, so I have a reverence for the military,” Quackenbush said. “It means a lot that I can carry on the family legacy, even if it is a different branch. I’ve always felt comfortable in a military setting and I’m glad I get to continue that.”
Quackenbush didn’t initially seek out West Point, but was contacted last October and was behind on most others applying. Thankfully, it all worked out.
“I wasn’t initially seeking out applications to West Point, but I was contacted by the assistant coach,” Quackenbush said. “When I realized that it was actually a possibility that I could get to run, I was very interested.
“When I first started my application, I was well behind the curve. One thing I had easier was my dad was retired military, I qualified for the presidential nomination. I didn’t have to go through any of the interviews and that was fortunate because I wouldn’t have made any deadlines.”
RUNNING AT THE NEXT LEVEL
The Black Knights compete in cross country and track in the Patriot League. The men’s and women’s cross country teams were both runner-up in the fall at the conference meet.
Wingfield holds the Boone school record in the cross country 5K (18:46.10) and is a three-time all-state performer.
“I’m definitely going to have a full plate with classes, basic training and then going to compete,” Wingfield said. “The recruiting class is pretty incredible because they’ve got the second-best girl in the country for 5K coming in and a couple of sub-5 milers.
“It’s going to be so much fun developing and running with them.”
Quackenbush has made all-state several times and is a member of the Boone state title 4x800 relay team from last year.
“I’m really excited and I never really saw myself as a college runner,” Quackenbush said. “I started out and I wasn’t very competitive, but thankfully, my coaches saw something in me.
“Getting to go to West Point with Kamryn is pretty cool and being teammates is even more unlikely.”
ADDING TO FAMILY HISTORY
Both Wingfield and Quackenbush have family military histories dating back generations and have the utmost respect for the men and women in uniform.
“Before I really even knew about West Point or anything about scholarships to college, I knew I wanted to do something with the military,” Wingfield said. “It comes from my mom and my grandfather and it goes even further back than that. It was ultimately going to boil down to whether I wanted to get a scholarship and go to college or do I want to go straight into the military.
“When I found out about West Point, it was a perfect marriage for what I wanted to do. I really want to go into aerospace engineering.”
With Quackenbush’s father being a retired Marine, it did cause a little bit of angst at first when he was accepted to West Point, but they eventually got over it.
“The first line of one of my dad’s posts on social media said ‘Well, it’s Army,’” Quackenbush said. “My great-grandfather was a Marine on my dad’s side and there’s a lot of military history in my family. I’ve never really had a place to call home, but the Marine Corps and just any military setting has always been kind of my home because it’s everywhere.”