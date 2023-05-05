KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone baseball coach Scott Hagy admitted he borrowed a page from the Trailblazers’ basketball team — no amount of injuries could keep it from playing for a district championship.

With Friday’s 8-5 win over West Ridge at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Daniel Boone advanced to the District 1-4A title game and region tournament for the second straight year.

