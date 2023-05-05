KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone baseball coach Scott Hagy admitted he borrowed a page from the Trailblazers’ basketball team — no amount of injuries could keep it from playing for a district championship.
With Friday’s 8-5 win over West Ridge at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Daniel Boone advanced to the District 1-4A title game and region tournament for the second straight year.
Hagy couldn’t recall the Trailblazers’ baseball team making consecutive region appearances in their history. But even if they have previously, this season’s run won’t be any less special for the coach.
“It can be done,” Hagy remarked. “It’s just a matter of who’s going to develop and get better.”
Case in point, sophomore pitcher Jaiden Henry pitched a complete game to keep Boone’s season alive. While he didn’t strike out anyone, he also didn’t walk any batters, firing 50 strikes in 80 pitches.
“I’m not usually a strikeout kind of guy,” Henry said. “I’m more of a pop-up, ground-ball type guy … I was throwing my two-seam (fastball) a lot. It’s like a submarine-type pitch.”
And it worked for the Trailblazers (15-11) as Henry threw four scoreless innings.
NO TIME TO DWELL
Just one day after an extra-inning loss to Science Hill, Brogan Jones wasted no time igniting the Trailblazers with a leadoff single. Tim McGonigle’s ensuing double quickly made it a 1-0 game.
Boone never trailed again after Slader Tinker singled in two runs in the third inning for a 3-2 lead.
“Slader’s not been the healthiest, and he’s had to take a backseat to some guys who are playing well,” Hagy said. “But he’s managed to stay positive, and he’s taken on that DH role pretty well.”
Jones led off the fourth with a triple to left before scoring on a passed ball, and Ethan Roller’s RBI single made it 5-2.
Ben Stevens began the fifth with a solo home run to left to stall West Ridge’s rally. And after Griffen Jones’ sixth-inning sacrifice fly, Chandler Justice singled home Boone’s final run in the seventh.
Jones, McGonigle and Justice all had two hits, with Aiden Roller and Jackson Utsman each adding one single.
RIDGE RUNS OUT
Will Harris and Jack Sarginger both singled home runs in the first inning to put the Wolves (19-9) ahead 2-1. But West Ridge didn’t score again until back-to-back doubles by Brayden Barr and Carter Osborne in the fourth.
Carson Tate made it 6-5 in the fifth when he doubled and later scored on Wade Witcher’s groundout.
Carter Gibson and Osborne both went 2-for-3 while Drew Hoover doubled.
“We didn’t do anything bad, it’s just (Boone) did things a little bit better,” West Ridge coach Michael Hoover said. “Our pitchers gave us everything they could. They battled, never gave in.”
Barr went 3 2/3 innings before Avery Horne threw the next 2 2/3, each striking out three batters. But they minimized the damage by stranding 11 Boone runners.
UP NEXT
Boone plays Science Hill at noon Saturday. A Blazer victory would force the if-necessary championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday.