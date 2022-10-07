GRAY — Holding a four-point lead and in a good place with halftime closing in, Science Hill tried to convert a third-and-11 play from its own 7-yard line with a pass play.

Against Daniel Boone’s ferocious defense, it turned into a disaster.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you