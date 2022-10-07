GRAY — Holding a four-point lead and in a good place with halftime closing in, Science Hill tried to convert a third-and-11 play from its own 7-yard line with a pass play.
Against Daniel Boone’s ferocious defense, it turned into a disaster.
Brayden Blankenship broke through to the quarterback and sacked Jaysahn Swartz in the end zone. The ensuing fumble was recovered by Luke Scott for a game-changing play in the Trailblazers’ 22-14 high school football win Friday night in front of a packed Hale Stadium.
It was the seventh straight win to start the season for Boone, the first time the Trailblazers have won that many consecutive games to begin a season.
“Twenty kids in the senior class and a lot of leadership,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “The kids keep believing in each other and that’s all that matters. They’re having a lot of fun playing. It’s great to be at practice and great to be around them.”
Science Hill fell to 4-4 on the season with a performance coach Stacy Carter said wasn’t good. In a one-score final, Science Hill gave up 10 points on turnovers deep in their own territory.
“We didn’t play very well,” Carter said. “Lot of penalties. Lot of stuff we didn’t need to do. One of our worst games of execution. That’s on me. We got a lot of things to work on.”
Science Hill outgained Boone by a total of 258-195.
THE PLAY
With his team trailing 7-3 and less than two minutes left before halftime, Jenkins said he expected Science Hill to run the ball.
“We were going to call timeout and try to block a punt,” Jenkins said. “That play was the turning point of the game.”
Blankenship hit Swartz full force in the middle of the end zone.
“Jaysahn is a great quarterback, but I had him,” Blankenship said. “I set the edge, and I got the sack, thankfully.”
Blankenship said he knocked the ball loose.
“I felt the ball on my fingertips and I was like, ‘Oh, man, I hope somebody is there to get it,” Blankenship said. “And luckily, Luke was there to get it.”
Scott said, “We had a stunt called and they both pinched inside, and I wrapped around. I had the easy part. I just fell on the ball. It doesn’t get better than this, 7-0.”
TAKING CHARGE
Boone got a big break in the third quarter when Science Hill left a third-down snap on the ground. Boone recovered at the Hilltoppers’ 7-yard line.
The Trailblazers couldn’t punch it in as Science Hill’s defense stiffened, but kicker Ben Shrewsbury knocked through a 22-yard field goal for a 13-7 lead.
The Trailblazers later extended a drive with two key pass completions, one on third down (Luke Jenkins to Blankenship) and one on fourth down (Jenkins to Landon Kirkpatrick). Aiden Riner capped it off with a 1-yard scoring plunge to make it 19-7 in the fourth quarter.
FIGHTING BACK
The Hilltoppers responded with their second solid drive of the game. The seven-play drive was capped by Swartz’s 20-yard scoring toss to Tyler Moon. It was Moon’s second touchdown of the game, and the seventh straight touchdown he has scored for the Hilltoppers over two games.
Boone responded with another drive that was kept alive by a third-down completion from Jenkins to Kirkpatrick. Shrewsbury’s third field goal made it 22-14.
Science Hill’s last-gasp drive ended when it couldn’t convert fourth-and-11 from its own 44-yard line with 1:04 left in the game
FIRST HALF
Science Hill got on the board first with a gutsy first-quarter drive. The 18-play marathon was capped off by a fourth-down 5-yard scoring run from Moon, who escaped off the edge and outraced Boone’s defense to the corner of the end zone.
The Hilltoppers were successful on three fourth-down plays during the drive.
Boone responded thanks in part to a big pass play from Jenkins to Kirkpatrick. The 42-yard hookup gave Boone a first down at Science Hill’s 21-yard line. Eventually Boone would settle for a 30-yard field goal from Shrewsbury.
STAT LEADERS
For Boone, Riner carried 24 times for 96 yards. Jenkins was 9 of 13 for 104 yards while Kirkpatrick caught six balls for 85 yards.
Shrewsbury was 3 for 3 on field goals, punted three times with an average of 47 yards, and landed four kickoffs for touchbacks.
The Hilltoppers were led by Javin Chester, who had 16 carries for 63 yards. Swartz was 12 of 20 for 116 yards. Moon totaled 149 all-purpose yards, including five catches for 64 yards.