Fans of the 1968 Beatles “White Album” would have enjoyed Tuesday’s helter skelter Big 5 Conference volleyball match inside David Crockett’s gymnasium.
Daniel Boone twice fought back from down a set to steal a wild 3-2 win (19-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10) over the Lady Pioneers.
The Lady Trailblazers were able to turn the tide in both the fourth and fifth sets after falling in an early hole.
“Where we’re going to win ballgames is defense,” Boone first-year coach Kylie Shearer said. “If we are passing, then we’re on. If not, we don’t have a chance.
“After getting rolled in the third, I told them just to play their game and that’s how we were able to turn it around.”
It was another tough break for the Lady Pioneers, who lost a third conference match in five sets.
“We have serve-receive errors at bad times,” Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “A little run can turn into a big one with bad setting decisions and then we shank a ball. One point turns into three or four when it was just one decision away from getting a kill.”
The offensive numbers were not great for either team as defense ruled the night.
Daniel Boone senior libero led the charge with 37 digs while Josie Jenkins notched 26.
Addison Dietz and Grace Misciagna each had nine kills to lead Boone’s offense. Dietz also dished out 16 assists.
“For how young and inexperienced some of our kids are, for them to be right in the thick of the conference race, they’re doing well,” Shearer said.
On Crockett’s side Brylee Tullock notched a double-double of 10 kills and 36 digs. Sophia Gouge led the offense with a double-double of 13 kills and 14 digs.
Brooklyn Dulaney had 20 digs while Katie Onks picked up 13 digs.
“When I called the timeout after we got down 5-0 in the fifth, the message was simple and that was who wanted it more,” Hippenstiel said. “Nothing changed on either side and we were able to get back in it and tie it at eight before they went on a run.”
The first set got off to a rousing start for the home-standing Lady Pioneers as they jumped out a quick 7-1 lead. Boone fought back and cut the lead all the way down to one point on three occasions, but could never get over the hump.
Boone turned the tables in the second set, jumping out to a quick 6-0 advantage. Highlighting the win in the second was a big run of service points by Davis.
The Lady Pioneers dominated the middle part of the third set, but Boone was able to again get back into the match by making a late run powered by the play of Bacon and Brinn.
Crockett was able to hold off the charge, however, thanks to the play of Elizabeth Wheeley in the middle and Callie Butler on the outside.