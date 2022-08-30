Fans of the 1968 Beatles “White Album” would have enjoyed Tuesday’s helter skelter Big 5 Conference volleyball match inside David Crockett’s gymnasium.

Daniel Boone twice fought back from down a set to steal a wild 3-2 win (19-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10) over the Lady Pioneers.

