KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone couldn’t solve David Crockett in the regular season, but with the district championship on the line it was the Lady Trailblazers who presented a game-changing riddle.
Putting in a 1-3-1 zone in practice the day before the game, Boone used the defense to turn the tables. The result was a 55-33 runaway win in the title game of the District 1-4A girls basketball tournament at the Tribe Athletic Complex on Saturday night.
“To be honest we put it in yesterday, but it worked,” Boone head coach Justin Humphries said. “We felt like we could maybe keep them off balance for a quarter. We tried to mix in some man, but the zone kept working. It slowed them down a lot, and got them out of what they wanted to do. For 20 minutes of practice with it, I was extremely pleased.”
Crockett never got into an offensive rhythm. Point guard Bella Ferguson, who averaged 11 assists per game during the regular season, was forced to become more of a scorer and managed only one assist.
It was Boone’s first district title since 2018.
“I couldn’t be happier for the girls,” Humphries said. “Some of them have been through some dark days, and they stuck through it and worked hard and continued to get better year after year. I’m so proud of them.”
The noise from the Lady Trailblazers’ locker room exploded in the hallway long after the game was over.
“We’re just excited,” tournament most valuable player Kyleigh Bacon said. “We feel like we left it all on the floor. Last year we were worst and we finally came to first this year. It’s just a crazy feeling.”
Boone (23-8) will play host to Morristown East in Friday’s region quarterfinals while Crockett (23-8) will be at home with a tough task against Sevier County, the top-seeded team from District 2-4A that was upset in the semifinals.
In the District 1-4A third-place game, West Ridge held off Science Hill 48-37. Both teams will travel Friday for region quarterfinal contests with West Ridge visiting Morristown West, and Science Hill facing District 2-4A champion Jefferson County.
PHYSICALITY
In two regular season meetings, Humphries said Crockett seemed to have the upper hand in being physical. But this time it was Boone taking a strong stance.
The tip of the physicality spear was Bacon, who finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
“This one we came out and said we’re not going to get pushed around,” Bacon said. “Last game we felt like they wanted it more, and we said this time that’s not going to happen.”
Humphries said Bacon brings toughness every night.
“We really wanted to focus on being physical, and Kyleigh is a physical player,” Humphries said. “She took on the challenge of being the most physical player on the court.”
Andrea Flores led Boone in scoring with 16 points while Kylie Beach added 12 points and seven rebounds. Josie Jenkins hit a trio of treys and finished with 10 points while also grabbing four steals.
TRADING BLOWS
Daniel Boone came out on target, bursting out to a 12-1 lead. But Crockett had an answer in the form of an 11-0 run to tie the game.
Boone edged out to a 24-20 halftime lead by hitting the offensive glass, getting five rebounds on one possession late in the second quarter.
And then Crockett was overwhelmed in the third quarter, getting outscored 16-4 as Boone took control of the game.
Leading the way for Crockett were Ferguson and Brylee Tullock, who each had nine points. Gabby Wood battled her way to six points and 10 rebounds. Aaliyah Story finished with seven points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.
WEST RIDGE GIRLS FINISH THIRD
Fallon Taylor was a big problem for Science Hill.
The West Ridge guard cut loose for 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to lead the Lady Wolves. West Ridge led 9-2 after one quarter and had answers for all of Science Hill’s rallies.
Kathryne Patton had a standout effort for the Lady Hilltoppers as she totaled 18 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots.