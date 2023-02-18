KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone couldn’t solve David Crockett in the regular season, but with the district championship on the line it was the Lady Trailblazers who presented a game-changing riddle.

Putting in a 1-3-1 zone in practice the day before the game, Boone used the defense to turn the tables. The result was a 55-33 runaway win in the title game of the District 1-4A girls basketball tournament at the Tribe Athletic Complex on Saturday night.

