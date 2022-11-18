Daniel Boone’s Brogan Jones fields a kickoff last week against Knoxville Central. Jones has taken over at starting quarterback and faces a tough task this week against Knoxville West’s ferocious defense.
It’s the biggest game in school history, and the odds are against Daniel Boone despite its undefeated record.
First, the Trailblazers have been hit hard by injuries of late. Second, they must travel to face arguably one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification. The TSSAA Class 5A football playoff game against Knoxville West is scheduled for Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Both teams are 12-0 on the season. West was ranked No. 1 in the final state poll while the Trailblazers were No. 4.
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said his team knows what it will be facing.
“You name it, they got it,” Jenkins said. “They are one of the best teams in Tennessee. They’ve had one fourth-quarter game this year, and that was against Alcoa. We hope to make it a four-quarter game. That’s our goal.”
THE PLAN
With starting quarterback Luke Jenkins lost for the season, Boone’s overall offensive approach changes. Brogan Jones is a capable backup, but the passing game might not be as efficient.
“We will try to take the approach Hampton used against us: try to be physical and get positive yards as long as we can,” Jenkins said.
Boone may not have wanted to throw much against West anyway. The Rebels have picked off a stunning 21 passes on the season with four different players getting three or more each. West has racked up 35 sacks, 131 tackles for losses, and scored six defensive touchdowns.
“Their defensive unit is really stout,” Jenkins said. “They are elite at just about all positions.
“I think we have to do a little of both, run and pass, mix and match as much as we can. Maybe we will have a little more RPO stuff. The ball is in Brogan’s hands, which is a good thing for us because he’s one of the best players we have. We just can’t be in third-and-eight or third-and-nine situations, where they can pin their ears back and get after the quarterback.”
Defensive tackle Jameiyes Mills is one of the standouts, totaling 18.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
West is allowing just 8.5 points and 173 yards per game, and has forced three-and-outs on 68 of the opponents’ 128 possessions.
THE CHALLENGE
Boone’s defense has arguably been the best in Northeast Tennessee this season, allowing 8.1 points per game.
But the Rebels have more weapons than anybody Boone has faced this season. Included in the mix is Brayden Latham, who has gained 1,266 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He also has two receiving scores, and is a TSSAA Class 5A Mr. Football semifinalist.
Quarterback Carson Jessie has thrown for 1,324 yards and 15 scores this season. He is protected by a stout offensive line.
“They have good size and move well,” Jenkins said.
Stopping West requires consistent tackling, Jenkins said.
“We’ve seen people be in position, but they’ve had a hard time tackling them because of their athleticism,” Jenkins said.
ACE IN THE HOLE
If it’s close at the end and Boone needs only three points, Mr. Football kicker semifinalist Ben Shrewsbury gives the Trailblazers an edge. Over the last two weeks, he has connected on field goals of 54 and 55 yards.
“In his mind he believes he will make those kicks, and that’s half the battle,” Jenkins said.
For the season, Shrewsbury has made 11 field goals.