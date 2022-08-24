Wearing a different colored shirt on the volleyball court naturally sets Allie Davis apart from everyone else.
What makes the Daniel Boone senior libero stand out the most is her stellar defensive prowess and her ability to seemingly get to any given spot on the court at any given time.
“I love the adrenaline rush,” Davis said. “When someone is swinging, I think that I have to get the ball.”
“There is no fear,” Boone coach Kylie Shearer said. “She’s started since her sophomore year, and she throws herself into it like she’s going to get every ball.
“She has that mentality that she wants the best out of herself and everyone. That mentality has really helped her grow as a volleyball player.”
Davis is one of the top defensive players in the area and rightfully so since she has been in the system all four years.
She was on the state tournament team in 2019, mostly playing behind Laken Jones and learning from another solid Boone libero.
“I knew I had to have the energy that Laken brought to the team,” Davis said. “She was really good at serve-receive, so I learned a lot from her.”
The 2019 state tournament run ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Lady Trailblazers, falling to Cleveland in a marathon five-set match that lasted well into the evening.
When the game ended, the two teams, referees, a handful of fans and a couple of sports writers were the only ones left in the gym that night.
“It was fun and exciting being on that team,” Davis said. “I knew I had to play to their level in order to stay on that team. I saw a lot of people that have different skill sets other than people in the conference.”
Davis stepped into the libero role her sophomore year and it was almost a natural fit being that defense is something that comes easy to her.
“She really feels comfortable playing defense, I think,” Shearer said. “She talks really well, and she moves very well. We tried her some hitting last year because we need her everywhere, but she fits on the back row. If she’s not there, something is off and you can tell.”
Change is hard in anything, but Davis has been through three head coaches in her four years in Gray. Thankfully, Shearer has been in the program since Davis’ career began.
“Since Coach (Chelsea) Baker and (Kylie) Shearer have always been around, I get right back into the swing of things,” Davis said. “When those two are out there, I have to show out or I don’t get to play. I have to be on top of my game.”
Playing at the next level is something that most high school athletes aspire to do. Davis is no different, and she has gotten some college looks. Playing volleyball year-round is also helping get her name out to coaches, being part of the Phoenix Rising club team.
“I’ve had a couple of coaches message me saying that they’re looking at her,” Shearer said. “I know that there’s interest from places, and I know there’s interest from her to go on to the next level. She hasn’t decided yet.”