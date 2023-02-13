KINGSPORT — In the end, it was too much Jamar Livingston for Science Hill to handle.
Daniel Boone’s senior standout — the state’s leading scorer, who played at Science Hill as a freshman and junior — made 14 of 15 free throws, scored 32 points and had the game-winning bucket with an offensive rebound off a missed free throw with 10 seconds left to break a tie.
The Trailblazers kept their season alive with a 53-50 win Monday night in the District 1-4A basketball tournament at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
It was a season-ending loss for the Hilltoppers, who rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game with 24 seconds to go.
Livingston’s quickness and strength were the difference on the game-winning play. He shot to the ball off the glass, and then powered up for the reverse layup.
“I just knew if I got my right foot in front of him on the rebound, then I would have a bigger lower base,” said Livingston, who went over 2,500 points for his career. “I would have more power to go up and get the rebound. That’s what I did. I wanted it more, and I went up and got the ball.
“This win means a lot because of all the bad injuries we had — finishing and moving on and then play D-B next. We just have to keep moving forward.”
Livingston said he wasn’t nervous when Science Hill tied the game.
“I just knew I had to be a leader,” Livingston said.
Peyton Long helped secure the win by stealing the in-bounds pass near mid-court. He made one of two free throws to make it a three-point game before Brady Lawson’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer wouldn’t fall.
Science Hill head coach Jon Higgins said his team showed heart once again with the stirring comeback.
“That’s what we’ve done all year, and definitely what we’ve been doing the last few weeks — in terms of our fight and effort and never-give-up attitude,” said Higgins, whose team finished 7-22. “I’m not surprised, and I’m really proud of it.
“We couldn’t finish. We had our opportunity. They’re at the free throw line in a 50-50 game, and missed the first shot. If we grab the rebound, who knows what happens?”
Semifinal action picks up Thursday with West Ridge battling David Crockett at 6 p.m. The other semifinal at 7:30 will match top-seeded and defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett (18-9) against Daniel Boone (12-17).
Science Hill’s girls kept their season alive with a tough 45-40 win over Dobyns-Bennett. The Lady Hilltoppers had lost to D-B by 34 points in a recent meeting.
“They did what they’ve done all year, came in with a great attitude,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “And in a tournament every possession matters. We talked a lot about that (Sunday). It was just a great effort by our girls.”
The Lady Hilltoppers (11-19) advanced to play top-seeded David Crockett in Wednesday’s semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Daniel Boone will play West Ridge in the other semifinal at 6.
It was a season-ending loss for D-B, which finished at 11-18.
THE FINAL MINUTES
Boone’s boys opened up a lead, before a Science Hill flurry got the Hilltoppers back in range. Mason Wood’s trey made it 44-42 with three-plus minutes to go.
The Hilltoppers cut it again to two points with 35.7 seconds remaining. After a full-court press steal, Luke Guimond’s bucket tied the game.
Boone raced down the court and was fouled, setting the stage for Livingston.
“I think he’s been the best player in the area the entire season,” Boone head coach Chris Brown said. “We wouldn’t be where we are without him.
“We knew coming in, it would be this type of game. We just try and keep our composure. These are high school kids. You gotta believe in them, and they have to go make a play. That’s ultimately what they did. We made one more play than they did.”
For Science Hill, Lawson led the way with 12 points. Noah Ratliff added 10 points.
LADY HILLTOPPERS ADVANCE
D-B had a hot start, jumping out to a 9-3 lead on the strength of three first-quarter 3-pointers.
But the Lady Hilltoppers made the play they needed down the stretch, none bigger than Aniya Pace’s zip-line pass to Kathryne Patton for a short bank-shot bucket and a three-point lead with less than a minute left in the game.
D-B had chances to tie in the final minute, but couldn’t find a crease for a 3-pointer. Lexi Green made a pair of free throws for the final margin.
It was a balanced effort for the Lady Hilltoppers, who had four players in double figures. Leading the way was Green with 12 points. Kierra Whitney totaled 11 points while Patton and Kirsten Heaton each added 10.
Whitney said perseverance was the key to the 39-point turnaround between the two most recent games.
“Last time our heads weren’t in the game and we had turnovers,” Whitney said. “We just had to come back and keep fighting. Our confidence was growing throughout the game. I’m glad we had the will to keep fighting and not give up.”
Caroline Hill paced the Lady Indians with 12 points.
“All credit to Science Hill players and staff,” said D-B head coach Bill Francis. “They did a great job of not letting us get into offensive rhythm tonight. I did not do a very good job of adjusting and putting our kids in more positions to be successful.
“They made some really tough shots and some very timely shots, and I honestly thought that was the difference. Our kids persevered and stayed the course all season long. They never complained and never made excuses. I am very proud of this bunch for that.”