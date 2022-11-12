Why are Science Hill and Daniel Boone still alive and beginning preparations for chances to earn the biggest win in either school’s history?
They have distinctly different stories, but there is one unifying factor.
And it’s old school.
Once again Friday night, the Hilltoppers and Trailblazers won their respective TSSAA playoff games by being physical at the line of scrimmage — on both sides of the ball — and running the football. It’s a formula that won games in the old days, and it still works in 2022.
And because of this cornerstone approach, Boone will travel to play undefeated and No. 1-ranked Knoxville West in the Class 5A state quarterfinals while the Hilltoppers will visit 17-time state champion Maryville in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Here’s a look at how these teams won their second-round games as Science Hill thumped Farragut 40-19 while the Trailblazers brushed aside Knoxville Central, 30-7.
SCIENCE HILL
Head coach Stacy Carter said he felt good about the matchup between his offensive line and Farragut’s smaller defensive front. And, oh my, it was the absolute difference in the game.
The Hilltoppers’ line hammered Farragut all night long. The Admirals simply couldn’t get to standout Tyler Moon until he was past the line of scrimmage — and if a defender wasn’t in good position for a tackle, Moon was house hunting.
And if Farragut tried to close the edges, Mikah Dukes pounded them relentlessly in the middle.
As for the Hilltoppers’ defensive line, Farragut played smash-mouth early with 43 yards rushing on the first drive. From there to the finish, the Admirals totaled only 76 more ground yards.
Science Hill had two big point-of-attack plays in the game. The first was a fourth-and-two stop in Farragut territory in the third quarter. The second was a first-and-goal denial from the 1-yard line that ended with a three-yard loss.
The line of scrimmage was Science Hill’s domain, and Farragut couldn’t establish a consistent attack against it. The Admirals earned some air yards, but the quarterback was under pressure most of the night.
This type of football plays well in November. It works in wet weather and also in the cold, which is likely for the upcoming quarterfinal contest.
Science Hill had a 90-10 run-pass ratio with 44 carries and five passes against Farragut. When a team owns the line of scrimmage, it doesn’t need to throw the ball.
DANIEL BOONE
No team ever wants to lose its starting quarterback, but the Trailblazers are a team built to withstand such a blow.
Old school became older school when signal-caller Luke Jenkins was hurt midway through the second quarter.
“It kind of took the wind out of our sails for all of us,” Trailblazers’ head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “At halftime we told the kids to focus on the things that got you here, and the kids did a good job of that.”
With the passing attack becoming limited, Boone lined up with two tight ends and leaned on guys like Johnathon Sullivan to get the win.
“Johnathon Sullivan probably had his best game of the year on the offensive line,” Jenkins said. “(Quarterback) Brogan Jones and (running back) Aiden Riner really stepped up for us.”
Boone can play “ground ball” because of its line toughness. And if the offense bogs down, the Trailblazers’ sound defensive line can keep the opponent at bay — like it did against Knoxville Central.
“We tried to stay gap sound, and slanted to the ball,” Jenkins said. “They pull a lot of stuff with their linemen, so we had to defeat the blocks, clean up, and let the linebackers make the tackles.”
Certainly Boone has outstanding linebackers, perhaps the best in the area. And those guys can dominate because the guys up front are doing their job of winning at the point of attack.
It all came together even with the key injury. The Trailblazers were prepared for such a scenario because of the way Jenkins handles practice reps.
“Brogan (Jones) gets a lot more snaps in practice than people think,” Jenkins said. “We try to get him as much work as we can.”
It paid off against Central, but the potential loss of Jenkins for this coming week could make things supremely difficult against a team the caliber of Knoxville West.