KINGSPORT — The Bobby Snyder Gymnasium has been out of commission for all of 2023, but the Daniel Boone girls basketball team has found a home away from home at the Tribe Athletic Complex.

Playing in front of a sparse crowd Friday night, Boone shot 55% from the floor and had little trouble blowing past Morristown East, claiming a 63-42 verdict in quarterfinal play of the TSSAA Region 1-4A tournament.

