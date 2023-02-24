KINGSPORT — The Bobby Snyder Gymnasium has been out of commission for all of 2023, but the Daniel Boone girls basketball team has found a home away from home at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
Playing in front of a sparse crowd Friday night, Boone shot 55% from the floor and had little trouble blowing past Morristown East, claiming a 63-42 verdict in quarterfinal play of the TSSAA Region 1-4A tournament.
The Trailblazers (24-8) connected on 9 of 21 shots from 3-point range and otherwise shot layups in transition or off cuts to the hoop, making life pretty enjoyable for first-year head coach Justin Humphries.
Josie Jenkins ripped four threes in the first half, pushing Boone to a 33-17 advantage at intermission, and the game was basically over at that point.
"This is our fourth or fifth game over here and we've shot it well every single time we've been in here," Humphries said. "And when Josie's making 3s early, her confidence goes through the roof, and then that pulls the defense out and then we were getting the layups.
"We passed the ball well, were very unselfish and we got the looks we wanted."
The playoff-ready performance sends top-seeded Boone into Monday's 6 p.m. semifinal against rival West Ridge, back at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
West Ridge, the third seed out of District 1, upset Morristown West on Friday.
The 'Blazers have beaten the Wolves three times in three tries this season.
TURN OUT THE LIGHTS
The party was over early in this one, Boone hitting five of its first six shots to race to a 17-9 edge after one quarter and the 16-point advantage by halftime.
Andrea Flores hit a pair of 3-pointers and Ashlyn Seymore nailed another to back Jenkins, as Boone made 7 of 16 bombs over the first two periods.
Flores finished with 13 points, as did Kyleigh Bacon. Jenkins knocked in a dozen and Lillie Walters added 10, giving Humphries plenty of balance.
While Flores drilled three 3s, Bacon and Walters were able to get to the rim all night, and there was rarely anything East (12-18) could do about it.
And, as always, the Trailblazers had the green light.
"Oh, all the time, and they know it, every one of them," Humphries said, before jokingly adding, "I'm afraid if we pass it more than twice we might turn it over, so we just shoot it. I'm not going to fuss at any of them for shooting."
OTHERS NUMBERS
East, which did force 17 Boone turnovers with good perimeter quickness and physical inside play, was led offensively by the 14-point game of Ella Wampler and the 10-point outing of Hailey Hall.
The Hurricanes were never able to get any closer than 14 points in the second half and trailed by as much as 60-35 midway through the fourth quarter.
The No. 4 seed out of District 2, East saw its season come to an end.