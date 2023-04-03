©CGP_040223_Eastman Tourney_0090.jpeg (copy)

Daniel Boone's Maci Masters crosses home plate during Eastman softball action Sunday at The Brickyard in Kingsport.

 Cheryl Gray

In some ways it’s still early in the season, but then again Daniel Boone’s softball team has already played 22 games.

So the good showing in the recent Eastman Softball tournament was an important step for the Lady Trailblazers, who have a record of 15-7 overall. Boone reached the championship game before falling 4-0 to Knox Halls.

