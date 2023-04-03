In some ways it’s still early in the season, but then again Daniel Boone’s softball team has already played 22 games.
So the good showing in the recent Eastman Softball tournament was an important step for the Lady Trailblazers, who have a record of 15-7 overall. Boone reached the championship game before falling 4-0 to Knox Halls.
“I was extremely proud of our bunch,” said Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins, whose team reached the finals for the second time in the last three years. “We competed really well. The pitchers pitched well all weekend, and we hit up and down the lineup. It’s always one of the top tournaments around, and I thought we did a good job.”
One area where Boone has improved from early in the season is defense.
“That was the problem, and we were making way too many mistakes and errors,” Jenkins said. “We take pride in playing good defense, and we have cleaned it up and are playing better.”
Boone has a pair of important league games this week, facing a Science Hill team on Tuesday that beat the Lady Trailblazers on their home field earlier this year. On Thursday, Boone meets West Ridge, which currently sits in first place in the Big Five Conference.
Jenkins said he believes his team is equipped for a tough conference slate that includes three games against each opponent.
“This year we have some depth at all places,” Jenkins said. “I like our depth and what I see in this group.”
TENNIS RETURNS
It had been 30 years since University High fielded a tennis team, but that changed with Monday’s home match against South Greene.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring back the tennis team this year,” said University School Director Dr. Brian Partin.
Tennis players from UH have been competing for Unicoi County in recent seasons as part of the TSSAA’s cooperative program.
“Although we are extremely appreciative to the Unicoi County administrators, coaches and team for allowing our student-athletes to participate with them, we are looking forward to cheering on our athletes in their blue and gold this season,” said Partin.
Last year, Lily Mefford made it to the Class A state singles championship match while participating for the Blue Devils. Mefford lost in the finals to Camden junior Elli Reynoldson.
The last time a University High player reached the state tournament for the school team was on the boys' side with Joel Gonzalez earning a spot in the 1992 singles event. On the girls’ side it was Jan Maxey, who won three matches before falling to Dobyns-Bennett’s Margie Brown in the championship match in the days before classification.
The Buccaneers’ tennis program will be coached by Matt Trivett, who will be assisted by Mike Norris, a local tennis pro at the Johnson City Country Club. This year’s schedule has nine matches, including one against Science Hill on April 10 and versus Dobyns-Bennett on April 19. The Buccaneers will also play their former teammates on April 25 at home against Unicoi County.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Science Hill at Daniel Boone
Sullivan East at Unicoi County
Thursday
Daniel Boone at Tennessee High
It’s a show-me-what-you-have week for Daniel Boone as the Trailblazers take on the area’s top two teams.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett
Wednesday
Volunteer at Tennessee High
Thursday
West Ridge at Daniel Boone
Two key games will challenge West Ridge’s status as the Big Five Conference frontrunner. …
Volunteer’s game against the Lady Vikings is a battle of teams with a combined record of 18-5.