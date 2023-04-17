Jake Davenport isn’t used to seeing fastballs. Daniel Boone’s senior first baseman might not see many more after Monday night.
Davenport recorded four of Boone’s 19 hits, and the Trailblazers evened their season series against Dobyns-Bennett with a 17-7 triumph in five innings over the visiting Indians.
“People usually try to throw around me, breaking balls,” Davenport said. “When I see that fastball, I’m just jumping on it.”
The Maryville College signee doubled once in his 4-for-4 effort, batting in three runs and scoring twice. Davenport singled in Daniel Boone’s first and last run.
The win came four days after Boone (9-8, 3-5 District 1-4A) had dropped a 21-9 decision to the Tribe. Tuesday’s rubber match at Kingsport became significantly more important, as a win would not only pull the Blazers even in the district standings, but would also give them the tiebreaker over the Indians (12-11, 4-4).
DANDY DOZEN
Dobyns-Bennett took a 4-1 lead in the second inning on Tanner Kilgore’s two-run shot.
But Daniel Boone turned the tables in the home half, scoring 12 runs on 11 hits. Tim McGonigle and Chandler Justice both singled twice in the inning to drive in a combined six runs. A triple to right by Milligan signee Griffen Jones scored a pair, and Davenport’s RBI double put the Blazers ahead 7-4.
Slader Tinker, who’d started the frame with a ground-ball single, made it 10-4 when he knocked a three-run homer to left.
“He’s turning into a big game kind of guy,” Daniel Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “He’d kind of been struggling, but he’s swinging it a little better now … he was hurt, so we’re hoping he’s back healthy.”
And after Davenport’s leadoff single in the third, Ethan Roller sent a two-run shot to center for a 15-5 lead. Like Tinker, it marked Roller’s first home run of this season.
McGonigle, Justice and Roller all hit 3-for-4, with Brogan Jones and Tinker adding two hits each to accompany Jackson Utsman’s double.
“We’ve had a rough last two weeks, not scoring runs, not hitting the baseball,” Hagy said. “We felt like we were capable of scoring runs. We just hadn’t been and tonight it kind of all came together. I just hope we didn’t use them all up.”
GOING LONG
Aiden Byington and Tegan Begley both hit solo home runs for the Indians, who collected nine hits. Kilgore and Begley both had two hits, and Andrew Reilly doubled twice. Turner Stout and Will Ritz each had one single.
Aiden Roller went the distance for Daniel Boone, striking out three and walking two to earn the win.
UP NEXT
The teams meet again Tuesday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport, with the first pitch at 6 p.m.