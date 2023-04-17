Jake Davenport isn’t used to seeing fastballs. Daniel Boone’s senior first baseman might not see many more after Monday night.

Davenport recorded four of Boone’s 19 hits, and the Trailblazers evened their season series against Dobyns-Bennett with a 17-7 triumph in five innings over the visiting Indians.

