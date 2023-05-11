Redemption is becoming a trend for Daniel Boone senior Kayleigh Quesinberry — just like her District 1-4A Most Valuable Player accolades.
Quesinberry finished the job in the circle as the Lady Trailblazers won their second consecutive District 1-4A championship Thursday night. With a 10-8 win over Dobyns-Bennett, Boone earned its fifth district crown under coach Jeremy Jenkins.
Despite committing five errors and being outhit 10-5, Boone (28-7-2) found a way again. Quesinberry herself had to overcome seventh-inning adversity when she allowed back-to-back home runs to start the frame. With two runners on and nobody out, Quesinberry forced three straight batters into routine pop flies to end the game. And for the second straight year, she was named district tournament MVP.
“I was freaking out a little bit when they hit those home runs,” Quesinberry said. “I try to always stay calm when I’m pitching. Maci (Masters) always talks me out of whatever is in my head. She helped me a lot, and I knew my defense was behind me.”
Sophomore Ava Saul had thrown the first five innings and struck out three batters before Quesinberry entered the circle. Saul pitched three scoreless frames and allowed five earned runs on six hits.
“We actually grew up together, just been together throughout this whole thing,” Quesinberry said of Saul. “I think our personalities are a lot different, but the way we pitch is somewhat the same. Ava is pumped up all the time, and I’m usually laid back.”
ANSWERING THE CALL
Dobyns-Bennett (22-11-2) plated two runs in the top of the first before Boone countered with six, the first two coming on an error and Anna Richardson’s bases-loaded walk. Lillie Walters cleared the bases with her single up the middle before scoring on another miscue.
“Trying to make contact up the middle was my main goal, just trying to get any runs in I could,” Walters said.
Masters singled home a run in the second inning, before Riley Croley’s fourth-inning base hit scored another. Croley then plated on a dropped third strike to put Boone ahead 9-6, before pinch hitter Sadie Henson’s RBI groundout built the margin to four.
Walters and Croley both had two of Boone’s five hits.
“You’ve just got to find ways to win this time of year,” Jenkins said. “Ava got in a groove in the fourth and fifth, but she’d just thrown over 100 pitches on a hot day. She fought back to get us there.”
HOME RUN DERBY
Dobyns-Bennett’s Haigan Depew set the tone quickly, sending the second pitch of the game over the left-field wall.
Payton Moore’s RBI single began a Tribe rally in the third, as Allie McConnelee doubled in two more runs to make it a 7-6 game.
Sophie Dean, who batted sixth and singled home D-B’s second run, led off the seventh with a solo shot to left. Moore then hit one of her own to center for D-B’s final run. McConnelee’s single put runners on first and second, but they never moved.
Dean went 3-for-4 to lead Dobyns-Bennett, while Moore and McConnelee added two hits from the seven and nine holes. Depew collected two hits, and Catie Zani singled.
“The bottom of their lineup has really hurt us the last couple of games,” Jenkins said. “They’re all good hitters … hats off to them.”
Hannah Frye pitched four innings and fanned two, allowing just one earned run as D-B committed four errors. Tipton struck out one over her two hitless innings.
UP NEXT
Daniel Boone hosts Morristown East, while Dobyns-Bennett travels to District 1-4A champion Morristown West for the Region 1-4A semifinal round Monday.