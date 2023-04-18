KINGSPORT — The long ball has carried Daniel Boone’s baseball team a long way lately.
Griffen Jones kept the home runs coming Tuesday night, and the Trailblazers won their season series against Dobyns-Bennett with a 12-6 triumph at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The third player in two days to hit his first home run of the season, Jones sent a two-run shot to left that just stayed fair in the third inning. And he nearly led the Trailblazers (10-8, 4-5 Big Five Conference) to another run-rule victory. His RBI single in the top of the fifth made it 12-2 before Dobyns-Bennett (12-12, 4-5) pulled closer.
Jones finished 3-for-5, knocking in three runs and scoring twice.
“That’s what you want seniors to do in a big game, and there was a lot riding on this game,” Daniel Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “We did what we were supposed to do here, put ourselves in a better position.”
Indeed, as Daniel Boone currently owns the third-place tiebreaker with the Indians. The Blazers are also just one game behind second- place West Ridge (5-4) in the Big Five standings.
KEEP ON ROLLING
After falling behind 2-0, Boone pushed across eight runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth. Tim McGonigle and Jackson Utsman both singled twice for the Trailblazers, who held a 10-9 edge in hits.
A bases-loaded walk and a D-B error had helped Boone take a 3-2 lead before Chandler Justice and Utsman both singled in runs. Slader Tinker and Utsman made it 11-2 with back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth, while Ben Stevens added one hit.
Jaiden Henry struck out seven and walked one over six innings of work to earn the win.
“The last couple of times he’s pitched, he’s pitched really well,” Hagy said. “He’s a big strong kid, and his arsenal will get better as he gets a little older, more experienced and more confident.”
Braydon Norton retired the side to get the save, striking out D-B’s last two batters.
STILL GROWING
Kasey Carter hit a triple and a double from the eight-hole to lead the Indians. The sophomore followed Mason Kerkhoff’s double with one of his own, driving in D-B’s first two runs.
Turner Stout’s RBI single and Tegan Begley’s two-run double extended the game in the fifth. Carter then scored on a groundout after his sixth-inning triple. Tanner Kilgore and Carter had two hits apiece, with Aiden Byington and Andrew Myers both hitting a single.
“Just one of those nights,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Hats off to JT (Griswold) for keeping us in it on the mound.”
Griswold threw the final 4.1 innings for D-B, striking out two while keeping Boone scoreless in the sixth and seventh.
UP NEXT
Both teams play at home Thursday, with first pitch at 6 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett welcomes Science Hill, and Daniel Boone entertains David Crockett.