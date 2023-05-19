Make it a three-peat for Daniel Boone softball.
The Lady Trailblazers built a comfortable lead, but had to hold on for a tight finish in a 5-4 victory over Maryville Heritage in a Class 4A sectional softball game Friday afternoon at Boone’s field.
Boone improved to 31-7 and earned a spot in next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. It marked the third straight state berth for Boone, and the fifth in program history.
“We expect to be in these games, and we expect to come out on top in a lot of these games,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “That’s how we practice and that’s how we try to play.”
The Lady Trailblazers will play Tuesday at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex.
GETTING ON TOP
Trailing 1-0 after Heritage’s Claire Foister hit a second-inning home run, Boone put back-to-back solid innings together in the third and fourth.
Kayleigh Quisenberry tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning. Ava Saul put Boone ahead 3-1 with a two-run single down the right field line.
In the fourth inning, Riley Croley delivered the runs Boone would eventually need with her first varsity home run. She pulled the ball and it cleared the right field fence with ease.
“I never hit one before, and I knew she was going to come inside on me so I had to beat her to the spot,” said Croley, who is a sophomore. “I knew it was gone. I had been telling myself I don’t want to hit a homer if it barely goes over. I want to know it’s going over.”
Jenkins said Croley has shown flashes of power in practice.
“She has a great attitude and she wants to hit,” Jenkins said. “She had good at-bats today.”
The 5-1 lead looked like it was going to be plenty for Quisenberry in the circle.
“My inside pitches were working pretty well, and my defense did pretty good behind me,” Quisenberry said.
HERITAGE COMEBACK
Trailing 5-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Mountaineers didn’t give up.
Izzie Hayes singled and Kylee Thomas followed with a home run over the left field fence to make it a one-run game.
That brought Jenkins out of the dugout and he gave the ball to Saul.
“I was going to take (Quisenberry) out to start the seventh,” Jenkins said. “When the girl hit the home run, and Kayleigh had thrown 128 pitches, I thought it was Ava’s time to come out there.”
Saul was greeted by a hard single to center, but the next ball was hit right to Croley at shortstop. She fielded it cleanly and tossed it to Josie Jenkins, who fired to first baseman Kyleigh Bacon to complete the double play.
Heritage got two more base runners, but Jenkins fielded the next grounder and threw to first for the game-ending out.
“The double play was the big play,” Jenkins said. “Hat’s off to (Heritage). I knew they wouldn’t quit.”
Quisenberry got the win, and Saul was credited for the save.
LEADERS
Croley finished with two hits and two RBIs to lead Boone’s hitting attack.
Quisenberry gave up eight hits in six-plus innings with four runs. She walked two and struck out seven.
Hayes and Kendal Correll led the Lady Mountaineers with each player totaling three hits. Heritage finished with a record of 22-8.