Boone-DC 2 (copy)

Daniel Boone kicker Ben Shrewsbury cuts loose for a punt in last night's Musket Bowl win over David Crockett. The Trailblazers moved their season record to 9-0 with the win.

 Dakota Hamilton

Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history.

And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you