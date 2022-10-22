Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history.
And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket.
The Trailblazers showed once again they can thrive in terms of dealing with the adversity of winning. Yes, that’s a paradox. But Boone has navigated these waters so well during its shining season.
So how does success produce adversity? It's the mind game of pressure.
This is only the sixth time in school history the Trailblazers have won at least nine games. And the first five (2018, 2010, 2009, 2005, 1999) were each accompanied by at least three losses. This year’s team has a scarlet and gold zero in that column.
This is the same path Crockett successfully cleared for 12 straight wins in 2018. It was the Pioneers' first such journey, and it's more difficult to deal with perfection when it hasn’t been done before. That’s why Friday’s 35-7 Boone victory was another important step.
Not only was Boone facing its biggest rival, but a school that had the recent history to understand what the Trailblazers were experiencing. Therefore, Boone’s dominant win spoke volumes.
Yes, the Trailblazers were a strong favorite. But over the past few years, Crockett has become a much more competitive program. Walking onto the Pioneers’ home field is not easy for Boone in any season. And this year the Trailblazers had the added difficulty of participating in the first Musket Bowl played on Crockett’s brand-new turf field.
Also, this was a season-making opportunity for the Pioneers. A win over Boone wouldn’t have brought a region championship, but even if the Pioneers got nothing done in the playoffs they could hang their hat on spoiling Boone’s perfect season.
And with Knoxville West — arguably the best team in the state regardless of classification — likely ahead in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, this was perhaps the Pioneers’ best chance to put a memorable stamp on the 2022 season.
All those things considered, Boone rolled. The Trailblazers couldn’t have proven they were any more ready to play than by scoring on the first play from scrimmage. Landon Kirkpatrick broke several tackles en route to a 55-yard touchdown reception after a short pass from Luke Jenkins.
In dealing with the adversity of winning, one of the best things a team can do is throw a haymaker and land it firmly on the opponent’s jaw right after the opening bell. Kirkpatrick’s determination-laden play made a statement: Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins had his kids ready to play.
In a game with this atmosphere, sometimes the favored team can be supremely prepared and ready to go, but still come out nervous and make mistakes. It’s understandable. These are high school kids. And if mistakes happen, uneasiness can multiply quickly.
Adversity usually comes in the form of losses. Coaches often talk about how teams learn from losing, which can certainly be true.
But if a team becomes skilled in dealing with the adversity of winning, it doesn’t need a loss to get better. Boone began learning this with the Elizabethton game. The questions were there. Boone answered in a tight 7-0 win.
Then came the first big Region 1-5A test. Boone won handily, 38-7, over Morristown West.
But could Boone go on the road and beat a private school? Yes. Christian Academy of Knoxville was no match in a 31-7 decision.
Still, could Boone handle a much bigger Class 6A school and a rival from the same county? It wasn’t easy, but Boone grew again, 22-14 over Science Hill.
What about dealing with the game between a rival and an even bigger rival, and a region game to boot? Check. Boone beat Tennessee High, 21-13.
Now that Boone has dealt firmly with its county cousins from Jonesborough, another test awaits Thursday at Hampton. Yes, the Bulldogs are a much smaller school. But they are one of the best teams in Class 2A, and played for the state championship last season. Plus, they’re a bunch of ornery Bulldogs, who won’t back down from anyone.
Also, Boone will have to come down quickly from the Musket Bowl mountain.
Hampton is the only thing standing between the Trailblazers and their first-ever perfect regular season. Sounds like pressure? Sounds like nerves? Sounds like a trap game?
Nah. Not from Boone’s perspective. It’s simply another chance to chisel a W on the stone of the adversity of winning.