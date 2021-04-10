KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone and David Crockett kept rolling toward a showdown on the softball field with early Saturday wins in the Eastman Invitational.
In games played at Brickyard Park, the Lady ’Blazers captured a 6-1 win over Johnson County and the Lady Pioneers took a 7-3 win over Morristown West. The teams are scheduled to meet Monday in a key Big Seven Conference matchup. Crockett is undefeated in league play and Boone’s only conference loss came to the Lady Pioneers back on March 16.
First, they had to attend to Saturday contests.
Kyleigh Bacon earned the win for Boone against Johnson County, going six innings. She helped herself at the plate with two hits and an RBI. Savannah Jessee had a two-run double and Emma Robinette hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.
The Lady Longhorns gave quite an effort, closing to 2-1 in the fourth inning. Emmy Miller hit a single to right field and then stole second. Faith Walsh followed up with a single to drive her home.
Boone gave itself some distance in the fifth with an RBI single by Camryn Sarvis and Jessee’s double. Bacon drove in the game’s final run.
Daniel Boone dropped a 4-3 decision to Anderson County later in the day. Kayleigh Quisenberry suffered the loss, despite going 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. In the circle, she gave up six hits over six innings.
Sarvis scored two runs, the first from an RBI single by Robinette to give Boone a 1-0 lead. She added a solo home run over center field in the sixth.
David Crockett takes two
The Lady Pioneers scored two runs in each of the first three innings to defeat Morristown West 7-3 in an early game.
Lead-off batter Sydney Hodges led the Crockett offense, going 2 for 3 with a double, driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Ashlyn Dulaney also was 2 for 3 with a double and a run, while Avery Hope also had two hits and scored once. Crockett’s production came throughout the lineup. Alyssa Suits, Dulaney, Kennedy Broyles and Megan Davis all had an RBI. The Lady Pioneers totaled nine hits and left just five runners on base.
Broyles wasn’t overpowering, but proved particularly effective in the circle. She gave up five hits, but no walks and none of the runs were earned.
No player had more than one hit for Morristown West. Aviah Bunsic suffered the loss.
Crockett had to rally for an 8-7 win over Unaka in a game that lasted four innings due to the time limit.
Avery Hope drove in two runs and scored twice and Broyles also had two RBIs. Alyssa Suits had two hits.
Cara Wilson, who gave up only three earned runs, picked up the victory.
Noelle Collins went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Alana Parsons was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Lady Rangers.
Trinity Bowers also had two hits, while Kylie Blevins and Hailey Taylor each scored twice.