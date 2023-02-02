Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center.
On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
The girls’ game, which could decide the Big Five Conference championship, will tip off at 6:30 p.m. The boys game will follow.
Boone has been playing its home games at Boones Creek Elementary School since the court in Bobby Snyder Gym sustained water damage in late December. A near-capacity crowd for Boone’s visit to Crockett in early January made it clear people would be turned away if the rematches were held at the Boones Creek gym.
Boone administrators considered a number of locations for the Crockett games, including Science Hill and Brooks Gym on the campus of ETSU. Trailblazers girls coach Justin Humphries said he felt like they were briefly leaning toward moving the game to Saturday and playing in Brooks Gym — University High is scheduled to host Hampton there on Friday — until visiting Freedom Hall with Trailblazers boys coach Chris Brown.
“Last Thursday we went over to Brooks and we left there kind of thinking, ‘Hey, this is where we’re gonna play,’” Humphries said. “And then we got into Freedom Hall ... and, you know, just walking in, me and Chris just both looked at each other like, ‘Man, we’ve got to play here,’” Humphries said. “Freedom Hall has done a really good job of making it more cozy than it used to be, I feel like. And they’re gonna block off the upper deck, the top for us, and so everything’s gonna be on the bottom section. I don’t know how many seats that is, probably 3,500-3,800 maybe.
“There were probably 2,000-plus ... at Crockett. So, it’s gonna be a fun environment for sure.”
The only anxiety seems to be whether the crowd will be large enough to justify the venue. Crockett’s gym with 2,000 feels like 10,000. And 1,000 has the same feel at Boones Creek.
“I guess my only fear is the atmosphere,” said Crockett boys coach Cody Connell, who is happy the games are being played at Freedom Hall. “I loved the Boone-Crockett game at our place because it was standing-room only and it was a packed house. There’s so many people there, the environment was crazy and it was loud.
“I hope we can have the same type of feel in there. You just really don’t know.”
Connell coached at Liberty Bell prior to going to Crockett and had a memorable experience in Freedom Hall when his younger brother Kirby, who went on to pitch at Tennessee, was one of his players.
“We never actually got to play in there,” Connell said. “But we snuck in there one day. My guys were like, ‘Coach, the floor’s down, let’s go in there.’ And I had a key, and I was like, ‘Hey, we will sneak in there. No one will ever catch us.’
“And sure enough, the main person just happened to be walking through. We were in mid-practice, and they let me have it (criticism). But it was one of those things that those kids still mention when I see them around, they’re like, ‘Coach, remember that time we got kicked out of Freedom Hall?’ It was worth it.’”
The Boone seniors will miss out on having Senior Night in their home gym, but that would have been be the case at Boones Creek as well.
“It’s unfortunate that we are not able to play at Boone on our Senior Night,” Brown said, “but with the options available we felt Freedom Hall would be the best choice. It provides enough room for fans of both teams, and it gives our players an opportunity to play in a college venue which will be a unique experience. It’s a larger floor, so there will be some getting used to. But we are excited and look forward to hopefully getting a great environment in there.”
The Boone girls practiced there briefly Monday evening.
“We went in after ETSU got done,” Humphries said. “They let us in there for about an hour or so. And it was pretty cool.
“The coolest part, though, was I got to take my son over there with me and, you know, he’s eight and he’s a little baller. So, me and him got to shoot out on the court and have a good little one-on-one before and after practice. That was the coolest part for me for sure.”
Of course, the coolest part of the week for Humphries would be handing the Big Five Conference-leading Pioneers a loss in Freedom Hall.
“It’s gonna be fun,” Humphries said. “The girls are excited about it. So, we’re ready to roll.”
Crockett girls coach Thomas Gouge said he is happy his players will get to play at Freedom Hall.
“I think it’s gonna be a great venue,” Gouge said. “It’ll be a good atmosphere for the kids to play in. Freedom Hall was a great choice.”
Playing conditions will require some acclimation.
“It’s a great experience for them to get to play in an atmosphere like that and playing in a college-level type gym,” Connell said, “but it’ll be different. I mean, the ball’s gonna bounce on the floor different with it being a lay-down floor like that. The goals (with the backdrop) will be like you’re shooting in outer space.”
Win or lose, players and coaches anticipate an unforgettable experience.
“Most of them are never going to have this opportunity,” Humphries said, “to play in a place like this, in a facility like this, again.”