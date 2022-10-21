Daniel Boone got a tight grip on that coveted musket just 13 seconds into the game and never let go.
On the Trailblazers’ first play from scrimmage, Landon Kirkpatrick took a swing pass from Luke Jenkins and weaved his way 55 yards through the David Crockett defense to paydirt. Boone never looked back in a 35-7 victory over its archrival in the 52nd Musket Bowl on Friday night in Jonesborough.
“That was really all Landon,” said Jenkins of the first play. “He broke about three tackles and never would go down.”
Jenkins was nearly flawless on the night, completing 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns as the Trailblazers (9-0, 4-0) clinched the outright regular season Region 1-5A crown.
“The kids’ effort was outstanding tonight,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “We had a great week of preparation, and they came out tonight and executed the game plan as we laid it out.”
Brogan Jones put Boone on top 14-0 with 30 seconds to go in the first quarter when he took a direct snap and burst into the end zone.
The Pioneers (4-5, 1-3) responded with a 17-play drive that consumed over seven minutes of game clock — but failed to produce points.
Boone took over on its own 21-yard line and marched 79 yards in 10 plays with Jones covering the final yard for a 21-0 lead.
After Crockett was forced to punt on its next possession, Luke Jenkins completed two straight passes in less than 13 seconds to Rylan Trout, the second for a 38-yard TD, and Boone went to halftime with a comfortable 28-0 advantage.
“I thought that was the key to the game,” added Jeremy Jenkins. “Scoring twice there late in the half to push the lead up to something that was sort of out of reach.”
Crockett took the second-half kickoff and marched 67 yards. Dylan Callahan dashed the final 22 yards for a touchdown that gave the Pioneers some hope.
Trout dashed those hopes with his 21-yard TD reception with 5:41 left in the game for the final margin of victory.
“I’m so proud of the kids’ performance tonight,” said Jeremy Jenkins. “Now, we have a chance next week to do something that’s never been down at Boone — go undefeated in the regular season. We’re excited about the opportunity.”
Hagen Edwards led the Boone ground attack rushing 16 times for 86 yards. Trout finished with seven receptions for 91 yards and two TDs.
Callahan had 104 yards rushing on 14 carries for Crockett with Jaevon Emile adding 100 yards on 20 rushes.