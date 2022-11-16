When a high school football team goes on a long winning streak, sometimes it’s tradition and talent meshing together.
But when a program bucks against all school history to win 12 straight games, rest assured this is true: a lot of people are doing a bunch of things right.
Such is the case for Daniel Boone, which will take a record of 12-0 to Knoxville on Friday for a Class 5A state quarterfinal contest against West. The Trailblazers got to this point with talent, effort, a few good breaks, and a team-first camaraderie among the coaching staff.
It’s a good-old-boy approach in the most positive of ways.
“The guys work well together and they all bring something different,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “It’s an offensive-minded staff with a defensive-minded head coach. We have different opinions and we put those opinions out there and hash it out. There are no big egos on this staff. Everybody works together and does their best to do their job.”
Here’s a look at the guys behind the scenes for the undefeated Trailblazers.
EDDIE GOOD
He has been with Jenkins for all 19 of his seasons as head coach.
“He has been anywhere from a freshman head coach to JV head coach, to assistant, you name it, he’s done it,” Jenkins said. “He’s mainly our running backs coach and works the defensive ends as well. He’s a tremendous asset who does a lot of things for us.”
ETHAN GOOD
Boone’s offensive coordinator is a former Trailblazers’ player.
“He has really grown in his assistant’s role from being offensive line coach to more of a play caller,” Jenkins said. “He works extremely hard getting our offensive game plans. He’s a student of the game and the future is bright for him.”
BRANDON QUALLS
Jenkins said Qualls brings knowledge to both sides of the ball.
“He coaches the linebackers and does a really good job,” Jenkins said. “He’s also the passing-game coordinator and goes a great job with the receivers. He’s a tremendous guy who can coach anything on either side of the ball.”
CHRIS STEGER
The former Sullivan Central head coach has been at Boone the last two seasons.
“He has done a phenomenal job with the quarterbacks and helps with the defensive backs as well,” Jenkins said. “He has a wealth of knowledge. He has been several places in the Knoxville area. Came up through Sullivan North and was around football with Coy Harris and Gary Harris.”
LOGAN RIVERS
Coming up from the middle-school program, Rivers has been with Jenkins for three years.
“He works with running backs and defensive ends as well,” Jenkins said. “He’s a great worker and a student of the game. He was also a really good player for us and knows what we expect. He does a good job with relationships for our young kids.”
JOHN RYAN
This is his first season with the Trailblazers’ program.
“He played at Sullivan East,” Jenkins said. “He came on board with us and has done a very good job working with our defensive backs.”
CHARLIE CONNER
He is Boone’s strength coach, playing a pivotal role for a team that relies on physicality.
“If there is a secret to us, it’s him,” Jenkins said. “The kids buy into what he’s doing, and he trains kids the right way — everything, not just lifting weights but things like nutrition.”
DANNY GOOD
The Trailblazers’ athletic director is part of the success story as well, Jenkins said.
“He’s a former player and a football guy,” Jenkins said. “He does a really good job, whether it’s peewee, middle school or the high school program.”
THE OVERALL PICTURE
Jenkins said the teamwork of the coaching staff has been an important part of what has been the best season in school history.
“These guys are extremely important for us,” Jenkins said. “They work hard at their craft, and they bond with the players and have great relationships with them.”