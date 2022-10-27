HAMPTON — In a heavyweight battle, Daniel Boone made just one more play for perfection.
Daniel Boone had to battle back against a determined Hampton squad to take a 21-20 victory at JC Campbell Stadium on Thursday night.
Daniel Boone, ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 5A poll, completed a perfect 10-0 regular season for the first time in school history.
“We talked about this team before the game that to be extraordinary and be remembered you go undefeated,” Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Our kids made enough plays at the end.”
Hampton, the No. 1 team in Class 2A entering the game, completed the regular season with an 8-2 mark with both losses coming to ranked teams in higher classes.
“It stings to lose one like that,” Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said. “There are 100 plays that if then and if that, but I am proud of our guys. They played their butts off and were very resilient and tough. I am very proud of them.”
After Daniel Boone tied the game at 14-14 with a Luke Jenkins touchdown run with 9:35, Hampton hit the ground running.
The Bulldogs went 80 yards in 13-plays with Levi Lunsford being the workhorse along with some timely carries from Dominique Burleson and Jonathon Greenwell. Lunsford scored on a short one-yard run with 2:27 left, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
Lunsford finished the night with 205 yards on 44 carries.
The Trailblazers, however, wasted no time with the first blemish on the record on the line.
Jenkins found Rylan Trout for a 20-yard pass to move into Hampton territory. After a quick running play, Landon Kirkpatrick caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins with 1:54 to play.
Ben Shrewsbury made the extra point that proved to be the game winner.
Jenkins finished 12 of 19 passing for 180 yards, while Kirkpatrick had 72 yards on four catches.
The Trailblazer defense held strong to prevent Hampton from getting a potential game-winning drive going in the final minute.
The first half was all Hampton
Lunsford scored a touchdown on the game’s opening drive as the Bulldogs took over six minutes off the clock. The Hampton defense limited DB the entire first half as the Trailblazers ran just nine plays in the first 24 minutes.
Hampton added another Lunsford touchdown in the second to take a 14-0 lead into the half.
Daniel Boone got on the board on the opening drive of the third quarter as Luke Davenport caught a pass from Jenkins for a 12-yard touchdown.
Both squads will start the TSSAA playoffs next Friday night as No. 1 seeds.
Hampton will host Onieda in Class 2A, while the Trailblazers will find out their opponent after Friday night’s games are completed.
