It has been a tough season in many respects for Daniel Boone, but the Trailblazers are 1-0 in games that count the most.
Boone rode a 26-point performance from Jamar Livingston, who played at Science Hill as a freshman and junior, to a 55-40 win over the Hilltoppers in the Big Five Conference basketball opener Friday night at The New Gym.
“I told the kids in the locker room, we’ve got injuries, we don’t have a gym,” Boone head coach Chris Brown said. “We’ve been on the road all year. We’re used to this environment. Let’s go see what we can do, and I thought the kids responded.”
Boone moved its overall record to 7-10 while the Hilltoppers fell to 3-13.
In the girls game, Daniel Boone worked its way to a 52-39 win. The Lady Trailblazers improved to 13-4 while Science Hill slipped to 7-10.
BOYS’ GAME
Boone jumped out to an 8-0 lead, seizing the moment.
“We knew it was going to be that type of game, a lot of emotion,” Brown said. “We made it a priority to get off to a good start. We did that and made just enough plays to keep that lead and put pressure on them.”
Science Hill recovered and cut it back to 10-8. It was still tight at halftime with Boone holding a 27-22 edge.
However, the Trailblazers opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run and Science Hill was unable to recover.
Peyton Long played an important role, hitting three first-half treys as Boone built its lead. He finished with 14 points and four 3-pointers.
For Science Hill, it was the same song and dance: plenty of effort, but not enough offense.
“It’s hard to win basketball games when you’re not making shots,” Hilltoppers’ head coach Jon Higgins said. “We go through stretches where we’re getting wide-open shots and layups, which we’re not making. That’s hard.
“We’re not at a point defensively where we can win, 40-35. We’ll get there, but right now we’re not. We just gotta stick with it.”
Brady Lawson led Science Hill with 12 points and added five rebounds. Noah Ratliff chipped in with seven points, five rebounds and two assists. Drew O’Daniel finished with eight points.
LADY TRAILBLAZERS
Boone head coach Justin Humphries said playing hard was the key.
“Effort,” he said. “Any time you get a win over here in Johnson City, it’s sweet for the ’Blazers.
“Our plan was to try to get up on the guards a little bit because they’ve got a couple of guards who can shoot pretty well, and try to keep (Kat) Patton from getting comfortable on the block.”
Science Hill scored the game’s first five points, but the Lady Trailblazers responded with a 17-0 run to take control of the game early in the second quarter. The Lady Hilltoppers cut it to 20-14, but Boone expanded its lead back to 10 points, 28-18, at the break.
The Lady Hilltoppers cut a 16-point deficit to seven at 41-34 in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.
Boone was led in scoring by Andrea Flores, who finished with 18 points. Teammate Kyleigh Bacon added 10.
For the Lady Hilltoppers, Patton was the only player in double figures with 13 points. Science Hill played without injured starters Aniya Pace and Kaylee Oler.
“I thought our effort was great,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “They played hard and we love them. They’re our kids. They’re not recruited in. They’re Johnson City kids. We’ve got some kids getting better, and we will get Aniya back in two-to-three weeks. I think by tournament time we will be fine.”