It has been a tough season in many respects for Daniel Boone, but the Trailblazers are 1-0 in games that count the most.

Boone rode a 26-point performance from Jamar Livingston, who played at Science Hill as a freshman and junior, to a 55-40 win over the Hilltoppers in the Big Five Conference basketball opener Friday night at The New Gym.

