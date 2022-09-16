GRAY — Party like it’s 1999, Daniel Boone football fans.
The No. 6 Trailblazers snapped an 8-game losing streak against No. 10 Morristown West on Friday in a key Region 1-5A contest. In the first home night football game of the season at Nathan Hale Stadium, Boone reeled off 38 unanswered points after trailing early, winning 38-7.
For longtime Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins, the victory is the first over the Trojans. It was the Trailblazers’ first defeat of West since 1999 and the first in Gray since 1978.
It’s also just Boone’s fourth win over the Trojans in school history.
“This is a great testament to our coaches and kids. We handled adversity pretty well after getting down 7-0 at the start,” Jenkins said. “We’ve not had a really good history against either Morristown school, but we knew it was going to be a dogfight early. Our senior leadership took over, especially after halftime.
“When you have offense, defense and special teams like we do, it makes for a special year and we’re hitting pretty high on all three phases right now.”
Aiden Riner rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. Boone totaled 298 yards and 20 first downs.
Quarterback Luke Jenkins threw for 89 yards on 9-for-16 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions.
“Halfway through the second quarter, I thought our offensive line really started imposing their will,” Jenkins said. “Aiden took over the game running the ball and Luke (Jenkins) made some plays for us in the passing game. We executed a little bit better as the game went along.”
Boone improves to 5-0 for the first time since 2006 and is unbeaten through the first half of the season for just the third time in school history.
The ’Blazers (2-0 in region) forced four turnovers in the game and were able to capitalize on three of them. Rylan Trout, Brayden Blankenship and Landon Kirkpatrick all had interceptions. Blankenship also had a fumble recovery.
“When we settled in and recognized some of the stuff that we really hadn’t seen, I thought we did a good job of stopping (Johnson),” Jenkins said. “We got our hands on a lot of balls. That’s not necessarily turnovers, but getting pressure on the quarterback and rushing him or tipped balls.”
After an opening-quarter stalemate that had both teams throwing an interception, the second quarter had all the fireworks.
The Trojans (3-2, 1-1) started off the scoring as Tison Johnson scored on a 14-yard run with 6:19 left in the first half. It was the first offensive touchdown yielded by the varsity all season and the first time someone scored on the ‘Blazers in the first half.
From then on, it was all Boone.
The ’Blazers went 80 yards on the ensuing drive, which was capped off by a 3-yard scoring run by Riner with 2:55 left. Ben Shrewsbury knotted the game up with an extra point.
Morristown West fumbled two plays into its next drive and set up Boone with excellent field position inside the red zone.
Jenkins made up for his earlier two interceptions with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Trout. That score gave Boone a 14-7 lead with 1:14 left in the second quarter.
“That’s what managing the game is all about,” Jenkins said. “He’s the hero sometimes and sometimes you’re not. It’s a tough position because the spotlight is on you.”
Two plays into the ensuing drive, Morristown West quarterback James Rosen threw an interception right to Blankenship. Blankenship initially returned it all the way for a score, but the points were taken by an illegal blindside block after the takeaway.
Boone scored on the next drive as Riner took it across for his second score.
In the second half, Riner scored twice more and Ben Shrewsbury nailed a 46-yard field goal. The defense was really the star of the second half for Boone.
After the Trojans scored midway through the second, Boone forced three turnovers, two punts and stopped the Trojans on a fourth down.