GRAY — Party like it’s 1999, Daniel Boone football fans.

The No. 6 Trailblazers snapped an 8-game losing streak against No. 10 Morristown West on Friday in a key Region 1-5A contest. In the first home night football game of the season at Nathan Hale Stadium, Boone reeled off 38 unanswered points after trailing early, winning 38-7.

