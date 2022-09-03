Almost everything went right for the Daniel Boone football team in Saturday afternoon’s Region 1-5A opener at Nathan Hale Stadium.
On the flip side, almost everything went wrong for Cherokee.
The Trailblazers walloped to a record-setting 70-7 win over the Chiefs to improve to 3-0 on the early season.
It was the most points in a single game for Boone, which surpassed the previous record of 61 from a 2018 road game against Volunteer.
“We really don’t look at a lot of records or anything else like that, but anytime you can do something like that, it’s good,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “When you can score on special teams, it takes the wind out of the other team’s sails and we set the tone there early.”
Boone scored in almost every conceivable way, tallying two safeties, two free kick returns for touchdowns and a punt return for a score.
“Going into the game, we really put emphasis on trying to score in all three phases,” Jenkins said. “We had the three big returns and another botched snap that we ended up getting points later on. We only had the ball 17 plays in the first half and were up 63-0 at half.”
Boone ran 30 offensive plays — six of them scoring — for 227 yards and eight first downs.
Aiden Riner had eight carries for 86 yards and three touchdowns while Jackson Young finished with eight carries for 94 yards and a pair of scores.
Quarterback Luke Jenkins was 2-for-3 passing for 34 yards and a touchdown to Landon Kirkpatrick that covered 32 yards.
Cherokee got on the board late in the game when Kalija Sexton ran it in from six yards out, snapping an 11-quarter scoreless streak to start the season for Boone.
The Chiefs (0-3, 0-1) had four turnovers on the day and three of them were interceptions by freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers. They also failed to convert on fourth down three times.
Cherokee managed 174 yards and 12 first downs, but most of it came in the second half — when the game was already in hand.
FAST START
The opening quarter for the unbeaten ’Blazers was like something out of a video game.
For the third straight game, the Boone defense started off with a safety as Luke Scott blocked Cherokee punter George Horlander’s kick on the first possession.
The ball flew up in the air and Scott could not find the ball before it rolled through the back of the end zone for two points.
On the ensuing free kick, Braden Blankenship took the kick 70 yards for a touchdown and Boone was on top by nine before even a minute of game time had been played.
In all, Boone scored 37 points in the opening quarter.
To start off the second quarter, Boone returner Brogan Jones took a punt back 55 yards for a score.
Late in the second quarter, a bad snap was mishandled by Horlander and went through the back of the end zone for a second safety.
And just like the first one, the ensuing free kick was returned for a touchdown as Tyler Alford went 56 yards.
DIFFERENT KIND OF WEAPON
Boone really has 12 players on the gridiron when the defense takes the field. The extra man is senior kicker Ben Shrewsbury, who has an offer from Liberty.
“What a weapon (Shrewsbury) is,” Jenkins said. “In high school football, teams don’t go 80 yards consistently because they’re going to make a mistake or something else. If you can make a team do that as often as possible, it really plays into your hands defensively.”
In Saturday’s game, Shrewsbury had 10 of his 11 kickoffs go for touchbacks. Meanwhile, Boone’s first six drives started in Cherokee territory.
“My leg is pretty sore. There was a lot of kicking that I had to do today,” Shrewsbury said. “On field goals, from 52 and in, I’m pretty consistent. I hit this one today pretty well. It really helps when the other team has to go at least 80 yards every possession. My defense does a really good job keeping the other team on their side.”
Shrewsbury also nailed a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter that would have been good from 62. Furthermore, he was 9 of 9 on extra-point attempts.
UP NEXT
The Chiefs will be back on the road next week at Clinton.
Daniel Boone will go to East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium and play Elizabethton, which is still looking for its first win of the 2022 campaign.
“We’ve got a big game coming up next week,” Jenkins said. “We’ve only beaten Elizabethton twice in school history, so it will be an electric environment. They’re probably one of the best 0-2 teams in the state and we know we’re going to get their best shot.”