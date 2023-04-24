Screen Shot 2023-04-24 at 3.48.33 PM.png

Unicoi County's seniors (from left, Brayden Hendrickson, Alex Green, Lucas Slagle, Valentin Batrez and Tristan Duncan) helped the Blue Devils beat Science Hill for the first time in 27 years.

 Contributed/Earl Neikirk

Unicoi County’s baseball win over Science Hill on Friday was significant for several reasons.

From the Blue Devils’ perspective, the 13-7 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark was a special moment for the program. How special? It is believed to be only the Blue Devils’ second baseball win over the Hilltoppers in 40 years, the most recent coming in 1996.

