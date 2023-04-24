Unicoi County’s baseball win over Science Hill on Friday was significant for several reasons.
From the Blue Devils’ perspective, the 13-7 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark was a special moment for the program. How special? It is believed to be only the Blue Devils’ second baseball win over the Hilltoppers in 40 years, the most recent coming in 1996.
“Not having won that game in 27 years, it’s absolutely a big deal to us,” Blue Devils’ head coach Chad Gillis said. “I think it’s a good win for the program. You don’t get many of those against Science Hill — especially when they are 23-1, ranked No. 1 in the state, and No. 25 in the country. They have a great program. I have a lot of respect for Coach (Ryan) Edwards and what he does.
“We’ve shown flashes. I hope this is us turning the corner. It’s just a good win for us and a springboard into the district tournament.”
There is a qualifier to the history. When the Blue Devils dropped from Class AAA to Class AA in 1984, the teams stopped playing for a long time. Although it would be hard to prove at this point, it is believed the Hilltoppers were among the large-school teams who didn’t want to play in the Blue Devils’ small ballpark — and Unicoi didn’t want to play exclusively on Science Hill’s home field.
Lending credence to this theory was Hilltoppers’ head coach Charlie Bailey’s comment to Press-Chronicle Sports Editor Keith Kimberlin after what was likely the Hilltoppers’ last visit to Blue Devils’ Diamond, a doubleheader in March of 1983.
“You just can’t afford to give up walks in this ballpark,” Bailey said.
Unicoi won the first game 6-4 on the strength of three two-run homers. Game two went the Blue Devils’ way by a score of 9-5 thanks to a grand slam off the bat of Alan Lingerfelt.
Science Hill won the rematch that season by a score of 2-0 in a game at Broyles Field.
That was the last meeting until 1996, when the teams renewed the lost rivalry in the Pepsi Invitational. Unicoi County rode the arm of Kyle Johnson and the bat of Robert Hyder to a 9-0 win at Broyles Field.
The Hilltoppers used ace Brandon Crowe to stop the Blue Devils in the same tournament in 1997 and 1998. Science Hill won all nine of the meetings between 2006-2022, stretching its winning streak to 11 against Unicoi.
From the Hilltoppers’ standpoint, Friday’s loss was only their second of the season and ended a run at the record for the best start in school history. The loss also knocked Science Hill out of the MaxPreps national rankings, although that’s of little consequence in regards to the team’s main goal of competing for a state championship.
The Hilltoppers fell to 23-3 with Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati Elder. They will be looking to regain momentum for next week’s district tournament as they finish the regular season with Daniel Boone (Tuesday), Cocke County (Friday) and at Greeneville (Saturday).
SULLIVAN EAST
The Patriot Pride Association inducted its Class of 2023 Hall of Fame members Saturday.
Making the honor roll were Alyssa Hare White (basketball, track and volleyball), Gavin Grubb (basketball), Brooke McElyea (softball), Kelsey Smith (softball), Aaron Frye (baseball), Paige Roberts (cross country, track), Megan Addison (basketball), Cole Green (basketball), Ryan Whitaker (wrestling), Gunner Griffith (wrestling, football) and Mark Proffitt (True Patriot Award).
GAMES OF THE WEEK
The Trailblazers and Wolves are trying to avoid the single-elimination play-in game for the district tournament, which goes to the No. 4 and No. 5 finishers in the Big Five Conference.
The Lady Falcons are trying to stay in the hunt for the Upper Lakes Conference title. Sitting in fourth place, the Lady Vikings still have a shot at battling into a first-place tie if they get some help.
League titles will be up for grabs in both of these contests. The Cyclones and Greene Devils are each 3-0 in District 1-2A play. In District 1-3A, Dobyns-Bennett is 5-0 while the Hilltoppers are 3-1 with a loss to the Indians.