Science Hill won’t be able to match its program-best 25-1 start this season.
Fellow traditional power Unicoi County ended the Hilltoppers’ 11-game winning streak Friday with a 13-7 win at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Lucas Slagle belted a home run and finished just a triple shy of the cycle for the Blue Devils (13-10), who scored five first-inning runs and never trailed. Brayden Hendrickson, who went 3-for-4, and Nicky Satterly both doubled twice with Tanner Berry adding one.
Gavin Tipton went 6.1 innings and struck out six to earn the win.
Ryan Smith went 3-for-3 to lead Science Hill (23-2), likewise needing just a triple to complete the cycle. Nate Conner and Jake Bedard had two hits apiece, with Conner and Jackson Berry both doubling.
WEST RIDGE 10, GATE CITY, VA. 0
GATE CITY, Va. — Brayden Barr and Avery Horne combined for a shutout win, as West Ridge (17-5) prevailed in six innings over the Blue Devils (1-9). Barr went the first 4.1 innings and walked just one, before Horne struck out five in the last 1.2 frames.
Wade Witcher singled twice, with Will Harris and Hunter Wexler each adding a double for the Wolves.
CINCINNATI ELDER 13, DOBYNS-BENNETT 11
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s seventh-inning rally came up short in Friday’s battle of tradition-rich programs. The Indians (12-14) trailed 10-3 in the fifth inning and 13-6 entering the seventh.
Tanner Kilgore doubled twice and finished 3-for-4, bating in two runs to lead D-B offensively. Tegan Begley and Andrew Reilly both doubled, while Turner Stout batted in three runs and Andrew Myers singled twice.
Ben Schoster homered and Kevin Hilton tripled for the Panthers.
TENNESSEE HIGH 3, LETCHER CENTRAL, KY. 2
BRISTOL — Ashton Leonard’s one-out line drive single to right scored Logan Tudor, giving Tennessee High (18-3) the walk-off win.
Cainan Meyers batted 3-for-3 to lead the Vikings. Kaleb Feathers threw 6.1 innings and didn’t allow any earned runs. He struck out two, before Bralyn Price recorded the last two outs to earn the win.
SULLIVAN EAST 10, HAPPY VALLEY 0
BLUFF CITY — Ty Tipton threw a one-hit shutout and struck out four, leading Sullivan East (13-8) to a six-inning victory.
He and Connor McCormack both went 2-for-4 at the plate. Corbin Dickenson hit a three-run home run, while Ethan Waters and Tyson Mitchell both doubled for the Patriots.
Carlos Lopez had the lone hit for Happy Valley (6-12).
VOLUNTEER 6, NORTH GREENE 5
GREENEVILLE — CJ Fraysier scored the winning run when Connor Haynes grounded out in the top of the seventh inning, before winning pitcher Gavin Hickernell and Austin Williams combined to retire the side.
Haynes went 2-for-3 with a double, while Hickernell and Isaiah Bowery singled twice for the Falcons (4-16).
Jake Duffy singled and scored two runs to lead the Huskies (8-10) offensively.
JOHNSON COUNTY 7, CHEROKEE 5
ROGERSVILLE — Isaiah Kruspky had a solo home run, a double and scored three runs to lead the Longhorns over the Chiefs.
Peyton Pavusek was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Kaden Blevins also finished 3-for-4. Graham Reece had two hits and Ezra Howard drove in two runs.
For Cherokee, Jake Elliott went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and Will Price finished 2-for-3.
MORRISTOWN WEST 8, ELIZABETHTON 3
MORRISTOWN — Morristown West scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back. Paxton Seal went 3-for-4 and struck out six over five innings pitched.
Kaleb Hambrick and Brilee Hurley each singled twice to lead the Cyclones (11-11), with Hambrick batting in two runs.
HAMPTON 17, WEST GREENE 15
GREENEVILLE — Hampton (12-11) built a seven-run lead in the top of the fifth before holding off the Buffaloes (10-10) in the Greene Fling tournament.
Brody Hicks and Jamie Turbyfill both went 2-for-3 to lead the Bulldogs. They along with Jayden Kuhn, Jonathan Greenwell and Tuff Robinson all doubled.
Braden McCamey went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for West Greene.
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 15, COMMUNITY 0 PROVIDENCE VS. MURF. CENTRAL MAGNET, LATE
TULLAHOMA — Rinaldo Matti went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Providence Academy’s 13-hit outing against Community. Tyler Simpson and Lucas Belcher both doubled with Caleb Cross, Manny Leslie and Simpson recording two hits apiece.
Merritt Runnels struck out 10 and walked just one over five innings in the one-hit win for the Knights (17-5).
FCA FLAMES 13, HANCOCK COUNTY 5
Evan Denton went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Carson Shah and Greg Visser both went 2-for-4 with three RBIs apiece. Eb Vernot, Elijah Johnson and Gavin Crowder had two hits apiece for the Flames (9-8).
Keith Austin struck out seven and allowed just one run over four innings to get the win.
SOFTBALL DOBYNS-BENNETT 11, SULLIVAN EAST 1
KINGSPORT — Hannah Frye hit 4-for-4 with three doubles, batting in five runs and scoring three herself as Dobyns-Bennett (17-8-2) won in five innings.
Payton Moore, who had two hits, and Emma Anthony both doubled. Sophie Dean struck out six to collect the two-hit win.
Olivia Ashbrook got both hits for Sullivan East (3-19).
TENNESSEE HIGH 4, DAVID CROCKETT 1
BRISTOL — Kaylie Hughes batted 3-for-4 and Rylee Fields went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Tennessee High (16-4), which scored three runs in the third inning.
Fields struck out 10 to get the win, walking just one and allowing six hits.
Sydney Hodges and Julie Maupin both doubled for Crockett (8-14), Hodges going 2-for-2 at the plate.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 6, JOHNSON COUNTY 4
MOUNTAIN CITY — Chuckey-Doak (7-3, 6-1 District 1-2A) remained a half-game ahead of South Greene in the district standings with Friday’s nine-inning win. Saniah Atchison homered and later hit a two-run triple in the ninth.
Lauryn Bishop went 2-for-3, and Hannah Fritts hit a home run to lead Johnson County (6-7, 4-2).
CLOUDLAND 12, UNIVERSITY HIGH 9
Kendall Birchfield and Savannah McCoury both hit a home run, as Cloudland (5-4, 4-3 District 1-1A) collected seven extra-base hits. Ryan Turbyfill, who hit 3-for-5 to lead the Lady Highlanders, and Ella Benfield both doubled twice, with Birchfield adding one. Caroline Shell, Birchfield and McCoury each finished with two hits.
Lauren Tucker homered for the Lady Bucs (3-6, 1-4), matching Reece Williams with two hits while Emma Chandley doubled.
UNAKA 15, PATRICK HENRY, VA. 1
GLADE SPRING, Va. — Kylie Blevins hit a triple and a three-run home run for Unaka (11-10), which scored five runs in the second inning. Mollie Buckles hit a three-run bomb to end the Lady Rangers’ scoring in the fifth inning. Haley Taylor, Jill Faust, Buckles and Blevins had two hits apiece.
Trinity Bowers struck out eight in her two-hit win.
HANCOCK COUNTY 20, HAMPTON 2
HAMPTON — Hancock County built a 10-1 lead in the third inning and pushed across 10 more in the sixth for the run-rule win. Liz Bowlin recorded three of the Lady Indians’ 15 hits.
Abby Willis went 3-for-3 to lead Hampton (4-11), with Ryleigh Nickles and Briley Davis each hitting a double.
SOCCER DOBYNS-BENNETT 9, TENNESSEE HIGH 0
BRISTOL — Gavin Farmer completed the hat trick, and Camden Honaker added two goals to lead Dobyns-Bennett (10-1-2) to victory at Tennessee High (2-7). Ryan True, Griffin Domby, Grayson Hammond and Adrian Calo each scored once. True saved the Vikings’ lone shot, while 18 of D-B’s 27 shots came on goal.
WEST RIDGE 4, SULLIVAN EAST 1
BLUFF CITY — Kaden Puck, Kendall Burton, Carson Whisnant and Ashton Odom all scored goals for the Wolves (4-6) in the win over the Patriots (0-9). Cole McDavid and Tanner Keith were in goal for West Ridge.