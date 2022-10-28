It’s not exactly a playoff bargain for the winner of the Johnson County-Unicoi County football game Friday night.
But it carries an important incentive: Avoid Alcoa, the team expected to claim its eighth consecutive Class 3A state title this season.
The Longhorns and Blue Devils will settle the Region 1-3A third-place issue at Gentry Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Both teams will be on the road for the first round of next week’s playoffs, but only one will have to travel to take on Alcoa, which beat Class 6A state power Maryville this season and its lone loss came against Class 5A state-title threat Knoxville West.
Unicoi (7-2 overall) suffered close region losses to Chuckey-Doak and West Greene, missing out on a home playoff game. But the Blue Devils can make their road journey a little more doable if they beat the Longhorns.
“If there’s any silver lining to not hosting a playoff game, that’s certainly it,” Unicoi coach Drew Rice said. “But no matter what seed you are, any playoff draw is going to be really tough. I don’t think many people would argue against Region 2 being the best Class 3A region in the entire state.”
Johnson County is 2-7 overall with a league mark of 1-2 that matches Unicoi’s record.
Both teams have major offensive weapons. The Blue Devils boast rushing and scoring machine Nehemiah Edwards, a senior running back who has gained 1,818 yards while scoring 29 touchdowns. Johnson County counters with senior quarterback Connor Simcox, who has thrown for 1,690 yards with 18 touchdowns.
“They can really sling it,” Rice said. “Their quarterback has started for three years and has a ton of experience. They do a good job of getting one-on-one matchups on the outside, and they definitely have a guy who can make all the throws.”
Here’s a look at other games on Friday’s slate.
Tennessee High (4-5) at Cherokee (1-8)
Despite their record, the Chiefs still have a chance to make the playoffs.
A win here plus a non-region win by David Crockett would give Cherokee — which is coming off its first win of the season — the necessary tiebreaker advantage to claim the league’s No. 4 spot.
Sullivan East (3-6) at Volunteer (1-8)
There are no playoff spots or .500 seasons at stake here, but one of these teams will avoid a winless region campaign.
The Patriots have been good all season on offense, totaling 284 points for the second-best number in the region. Meanwhile, the Falcons are on the other end of the spectrum, averaging just under 10 points per game.
West Greene (8-1) at Chuckey-Doak (8-1)
Although the Buffaloes enter as an underdog, they’ve gone step for step with the Black Knights all season.
Chuckey-Doak’s high-powered offense is expected to be the separating factor between these county rivals.
North Greene (1-8) at Cloudland (4-5)
It’s a playoff-tuneup possibility for the Highlanders, and also a chance for Gage McKinney to chase down Unicoi County’s Nehemiah Edwards for the area rushing title. He’s currently 11 yards behind.
David Crockett (4-5) at Richlands, Va. (2-6)
The Pioneers have a chance to finish .500 or better for the fifth straight year and ninth time in the last 10 years.
To get there, they will need to defeat a Blue Tornado team that ended a six-game losing streak in its most recent contest.