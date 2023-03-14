MURFREESBORO — A long-range shot from Haywood’s Jaybyon Snipe started the end for Unicoi County, and Tylon Chatman’s emphatic windmill dunk ended it.
The top-ranked Tomcats fought off a determined Blue Devils squad 63-43 in Tuesday’s BlueCross Championships Class 3A state quarterfinal at MTSU’s Murphy Center.
The defeat ended Unicoi County’s first state tournament trip since 1986, as the Blue Devils finished 28-9 overall.
“I thought our guys left it all out there,” Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons said.
“I thought we had a lot of opportunities early. Against a team like that that’s making you work so hard, when you get those easy ones, you’ve got to cash them in. A lot of it was our guys were kind of looking over their shoulders,” he said.
Still, Unicoi County stayed within single digits. Lucas Slagle’s putback made it 43-34 late in the third quarter, but Snipe gave Haywood (29-5) a 12-point lead when he buried a 3-pointer at the horn.
Snipe later turned a steal into a one-hand dunk before assisting another by Haywood’s 6-foot-7 center Janerus Snipe, part of a 10-0 run while Unicoi County went scoreless for 4:09.
For the Tomcats, Tuesday continued their path to redemption after squandering a double-digit lead in last season’s region semifinal loss to Crockett County.
“This summer, going back to that game, losing that game, they’ve been focused from that game forward,” Haywood coach Rodney Chatman said. “That’s all we’ve been thinking about. We have to get to state, not be satisfied.”
Class 3A Mr. Basketball finalist Chatman — the coach’s son — led the Tomcats in points (21) and assists (4) along with a pair of steals. Jaybyon and Janerus Snipe, who missed part of the game in foul trouble, scored 16 and 11 points respectively.
The Tomcats scored 16 points off turnovers, to Unicoi County’s two, while shooting 49% (24-of-49). The Blue Devils went 16-of-44 from the field but held a 10-9 edge in second-chance points.
BLUE DEVILS BELIEVED
Unicoi County trailed only 31-24 at the half, despite a 57.1% shooting clip by Haywood (12-of-21).
The Tomcats threatened to run away early after building a nine-point lead. But Jackson Simmons and Eli Johnson both hit from deep to keep Unicoi County within 22-18. Grant Hensley’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 26-23 with 2:11 in the second quarter.
“We believed we could compete with anybody if we just come out and play our game,” Hensley said. “There’s nothing else to it. We just had to believe in ourselves.”
SENIOR SENDOFF
Hensley scored 14 points, and Johnson had 11. A four-year starter, Slagle finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
“(Going to state) had been a goal all four years, but to actually be here is a surreal experience,” Slagle said. “It’s something we’ve not done in my lifetime. I’ve watched a lot of teams get close, but to be part of a team that did it, that’s awesome.”
Johnson, who transferred to Unicoi County his sophomore season, knocked down two of the Devils’ five 3-pointers.
“I feel like I’m really a part of the community because when I moved (to Unicoi County), everybody took me in,” Johnson said. “I was just one of the guys since day one, and it’s meant everything to me.”
UP NEXT
Haywood faces Ridgeway in the Class 3A semifinals Thursday, with tip set for 7 p.m. Eastern.