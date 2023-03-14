MURFREESBORO — A long-range shot from Haywood’s Jaybyon Snipe started the end for Unicoi County, and Tylon Chatman’s emphatic windmill dunk ended it.

The top-ranked Tomcats fought off a determined Blue Devils squad 63-43 in Tuesday’s BlueCross Championships Class 3A state quarterfinal at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

