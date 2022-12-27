BRISTOL — Gate City scored the first points of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Tuesday when Ryland Mullins hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.
That, however, was one of the rare times the Blue Devils actually made a basket against Christ School, which rolled to a 60-26 win on the opening day of the boys basketball tournament at Viking Hall.
The Arden, North Carolina-based Greenies, ranked No. 1 in NCISAA’s largest division and undefeated at 15-0, advanced to face Pace Academy of Georgia on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Gate City will meet Tabernacle Baptist of the Bahamas at 2:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket. The Blue Devils are 1-3 all time against the Falcons.
“Playing in the Arby’s Classic, you know that everyone is going to be good,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “The team that we played is a special one and they are very athletic. They’re very skilled, too.
“You can’t replicate that kind of stuff in our area. What we’re doing is by design and it is our objective to be good at the end of the year. Today helped us.”
All five Greenies starters scored in double figures. Bryson Cokley and Keenan Wilkins had 12 each, Jamari Briggs chipped in 11, and Anthony Richardson and Emanuel Richards added 10 apiece.
Robinson also had 12 rebounds for the first double-double of the event.
“That is one of the beautiful things about us is we don’t care who scores,” Christ School coach Joshua Coley said. “We work hard and compete every day. We play at game speed every day.”
Gate City was just 7 of 40 from the field but committed only 13 turnovers, below its season average.
Eli McMurray netted 11 points, making a trio of 3-point shots, to lead the Blue Devils.
Norcross (Ga.) 76, Tennessee High 51
Norcross showed why it deserves to be ranked as MaxPreps’ 25th-best team in the country with a throttling of Tennessee High in the opening round.
The Blue Devils shot 45.6% from the field as Samarion Bond led the way with 24 and Toby Ojukwu netted 17.
“Samarion is a kid that has been with us all four years and has come up through the program,” Norcross coach Jesse McMillan said. “He was a starter last year as a utility guy, and this year he’s just taken over and improved every aspect of his game.
“Tonight really showed the full aspect of his game and he made some really athletic plays.”
Mier Panoam also contributed 12 for the victors. Norcross, the defending GHSA 7A champions, forced 11 turnovers.
The Vikings had trouble all night with the length and athleticism of the metro-Atlanta crew as they shot just 30.8% from the field.
Creed Musick led the way with 16 points while Brandon Dufore had 15.
“(Norcross) is a top 25 in the nation for a reason,” Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans said. “They’re more athletic than us, but I was proud of our guys because we played hard and I thought we got a lot of really good looks on offense.”
Greeneville 57, Trinity (Ky.) 56
Adjatay Dabbs sent the Greene Devils to the winners’ side of the bracket for the second straight year with a dagger 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left after trailing virtually the whole game.
“I told the guys at halftime that local teams don’t win a whole lot of first-round games and I felt like we had the opportunity to do that,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “The last shot was cluttered up and we ended up going to a set where we spread the floor to let guys play.
“Adjatay and Trey played off of each other and teams have to give attention to both of them. We let the chips fall where they may and, thankfully, they fell in the right way for us.”
Dabbs finished the game with 29 points and five rebounds while freshman Trey Thompson had 16 points.
Greeneville will play mighty Myers Park of North Carolina in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Trinity will play Knox Fulton in a losers’ bracket game.
The Shamrocks were led by freshman sensation Jayden Johnson with 21. Johnson is one of the top-ranked freshman players in the country.
CJ Walls (12) and Cameron McClain (11) also finished in double figures for Trinity.
Knox Webb 73, Tabernacle Baptist (Bahamas) 45
The Spartans got off to a slow start, but flipped the switch in the third quarter. Ricky Norris’ crew out-scored the over-matched Falcons 27-14 in the period and pulled away late.
The Spartans were led by Drake Ingram’s 19 while Lukas Walls (16) and Owen Lentz (15) also had solid nights. Webb advances to face St. Francis Prep out of New York.
The Spartans were 14 of 31 from distance while holding Tabernacle to just 1 of 14.
Ahmad Abraham scored 14 to lead the Falcons, which will face Gate City in the consolation bracket.
Myers Park (N.C.) 65, Knox Fulton 42
The Mustangs got out to a quick 13-point lead in the first five minutes of the game and kept their foot on the gas in a thumping of Fulton.
Myers Park had four of its five starters score in double-figures as Elijah Strong netted 17 on 8-of-9 shooting to lead the way. Sadiq White, Jr. and Sir Mohammed each had 11 while Jacob Paraison and Sam Walters both finished with 10.
The Mustangs were 29 of 51 from the field and held Fulton to a 14-of-51 effort.
Den AJ Kimber led the Falcons with 15 while Jordan Wrancher had 12 on four 3-pointers.
Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) 83, West Catholic Prep (Pa.) 80 OT
Madison-Ridgeland was able to overcome the agony of a game-tying shot at the end of regulation by West Catholic’s Adam Clark to knot the game up at 72.
Ole Miss signee Josh Hubbard dazzled the crowd over and over for MRA with a game-high 37 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead his squad to victory.
Sam Hailey (14), Ashton Magee (13) and Harrison Alexander (13) rounded out a foursome of double-figure scorers for Madison-Ridgeland.
The Patriots move on to face Norcross (Ga.) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 5 p.m.
The Burrs got a big game from Clark with 28 while teammate Zion Stanford notched 25. Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui contributed 20 as well for West Catholic Prep.
West Catholic moves into the losers’ bracket on Thursday at 9 a.m. against Tennessee High.