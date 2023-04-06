Spring Sports logo.jpg

AFTON — It was a slugfest and Lucas Slagle broke out the biggest stick.

The Blue Devils’ senior homered, had four hits and drove in six runs as Unicoi County rode the bats to a 15-10 win over Chuckey-Doak in high school baseball Thursday.

Tags

