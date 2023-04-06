AFTON — It was a slugfest and Lucas Slagle broke out the biggest stick.
The Blue Devils’ senior homered, had four hits and drove in six runs as Unicoi County rode the bats to a 15-10 win over Chuckey-Doak in high school baseball Thursday.
Unicoi scored 13 runs over the third, fourth and fifth inning to take command of the game. Brayden Hendrickson (two hits, 2 RBIs) and Nicky Satterly (three hits, 3 RBIs) also homered for the Blue Devils.
James Island 10, Dobyns-Bennett 2
Aiden Byington had a pair of hits but the Indians couldn’t keep pace with the Charleston, South Carolina, team.
David Crockett 11, Volunteer 7
CHURCH HILL — Aidan Clark hit 3-for-4 and finished just a triple shy of the cycle. His two-run homer ignited David Crockett’s seven-run third inning. Jake Fox doubled for the Pioneers (3-13), who matched Volunteer with seven hits. Braeden Nix went three innings and struck out three to earn the win, before Nate Walters fanned four and finished the game with two hitless innings.
Titus Stovall and Isaiah Bowery both hit 2-for-2 to lead Volunteer (3-9), which scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull within 9-7.
Science Hill 9, Davidson Academy 0
FARRAGUT — Nate Conner drove in four runs and batted 2-for-4, hitting a two-run double and a solo home run for the Hilltoppers (16-1).
Bennett Baines hit a triple and a double, while Landon Smelser and Jackson Berry both went 2-for-3 with a double. Ryan Smith singled twice with two RBIs.
Major Osbolt pitched four innings and struck out four to collect the win.
West Ridge 6, Maryville 4
BLOUNTVILLE — Carson Tate went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Drew Hoover singled twice to lead West Ridge (11-3) to victory. Avery Horne and Hoover drove in two runs apiece.
Wade Witcher allowed three hits and one unearned run with a strikeout over the first 3.1 innings. Tate pitched the last 3.2 innings and fanned three.
Cherokee 12, Morristown East 5
MORRISTOWN — Cole Putnal had a homer and drove in six runs as the Chiefs rolled.
Will Price had three hits and two RBIs while Brady Leroy and Parker Travis each had two hits.
Sullivan East 10, Gate City 1
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East (7-6) scored eight runs in the first two innings and cruised to victory over Gate City.
Corbin Dickenson, Andrew Delph, Jonathan Beach and Tyson Mitchell led the Patriots with two hits apiece. Avery McCoy struck out five in the complete-game win.
Eli McMurray, Brendan Cassidy and Ethan Fleming each singled twice for the Blue Devils (1-6).
University High 18, East Ridge 0
CHATTANOOGA — Nine players collected a hit, while Jack Harmon and Leyton Burrow combined for the five-inning shutout on the mound for University High (8-8).
Harmon struck out eight over three innings of work. Garrett Gentry hit a three-run home run in the second inning, while Sam Duncan went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored. Pete Boynewicz and Davis Hampton each batted in two runs.
Elizabethton 5, Grainger 1
RUTLEDGE — Brayden Buckles hit 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, helping Elizabethton (7-7) pull away with three insurance runs in the sixth.
John Hooks doubled, while Bryson Rowland struck out five and allowed just three hits over five innings to get the win.
Happy Valley 8, FCA Flames 7
ELIZABETHTON — Reagan Ensor singled home Nakota Graham with one out, giving Happy Valley (6-6) the walk-off win.
Pedro Colunga batted 2-for-4 and struck out four over five innings on the mound. Cade Kendall pitched the final two innings and fanned three to get the win.
John Melandez hit a two-run homer for the FCA Flames (4-5). Keith Austin went 2 for 4.
Concord Christian sweeps Hampton
HAMPTON — Concord Christian swept a doubleheader at Hampton, winning 10-5 and 11-1.
Bryce Butler doubled twice, and Davis Givens went 3-for-3 to lead the Lions in Game 1. Chance Point hit 2-for-3 with a double while also striking out eight over 4.2 innings to lead Hampton (5-8).
Point doubled for the Bulldogs’ only hit of Game 2, with Jaden Kuhn driving in a run. Cale Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Concord Christian.
SOFTBALL Daniel Boone 14, West Ridge 4
West Ridge came out swinging with a four-run first inning, but the Lady Trailblazers had the answers.
Leading the way for Boone was Anna Richardson, who went 3 for 3 and clubbed two home runs with three RBIs. Josie Jenkins was 3 for 3 while Ava Saul had a homer, double and three RBIs. Kyleigh Bacon drove in three runs and Audrey Moorhouse added two hits.
Lacey Fugate hit a three-run homer to highlight the Lady Wolves’ first-inning surge. Teammate Natalie Moore added two hits.
Elizabethton 10, Sullivan East 3
ELIZABETHTON — Lela Byrd homered and drove in three runs as the Lady Cyclones scored seven times over the third and fourth innings to erase a two-run deficit.
Emma O’Quinn, Ember Jensen and Mollie Johnson each had two hits for Elizabethton while Maely Ingram drove in a pair of runs.
For Sullivan East, Keelye Fields cracked a three-run homer for all of the runs.
SOCCER David Crockett 9, Sullivan East 0
Emmanuel Ruiz scored four times as the Pioneers ran away.
Alan Galvin, Zeke West, Chase Schroeck, Malachi Carrier and Gunner Corbitt also found the net for Crockett. Noah Eaves recorded the shutout in goal.
King’s Academy 3, Providence Academy 2
Cage Merkel and Ian Meade scored for the Knights in the tight loss. Jasper Williams added two assists.
BOYS TENNIS Greeneville 8, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Spencer Manis earned an 8-4 singles victory to grab the Wolves’ point.
GIRLS TENNIS Greeneville 8, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Daphnie Lucas won a tough 8-5 pro set to claim the the Lady Wolves’ tally.