ERWIN — Chuckey-Doak quarterback Cayden Tullock threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Knights rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Unicoi County in Thursday night’s Region 1-3A football showdown at Gentry Stadium.

Tullock threw a quick-out to Isaiah Treadway for a 94-yard touchdown and then took advantage of one-on-one coverage to hit Rio Little for a 70-yard touchdown as the Knights took the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

