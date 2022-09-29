ERWIN — Chuckey-Doak quarterback Cayden Tullock threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Knights rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Unicoi County in Thursday night’s Region 1-3A football showdown at Gentry Stadium.
Tullock threw a quick-out to Isaiah Treadway for a 94-yard touchdown and then took advantage of one-on-one coverage to hit Rio Little for a 70-yard touchdown as the Knights took the lead early in the fourth quarter.
Two rushing touchdowns by Brasen Murvin put the finishing touches on 28 unanswered points and a 34-20 victory.
The Black Knights improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the region. The Blue Devils, who came into the game ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 3A rankings, fell to 6-1, 1-1.
“This is huge. We were down at halftime and hadn’t shown any success, but we continued to fight,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “I’m so proud of that. We moved our front a little bit (to slow down Nehemiah Edwards) and the guys were tackling better. We were getting to him in the first half, but we weren’t finishing tackles. Kudos to our linebackers who played so hard all night.”
Little was a thorn in the Blue Devils’ side on both sides of the ball. He also had a catch of 75 yards to set up Chuckey-Doak’s first score. In addition to his big night on offense, he registered double-digit tackles on defense and deflected a pass of Unicoi County quarterback Ty Engle on a key fourth-down play late in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t get the opportunities to make those catches often,” Little said. “I thought I would get butterfingers and drop it. Kudos to Cade Tullock for throwing darts tonight. When we were able to execute tonight, we were able to make big things happen.”
Their efforts offset another big night by Edwards. He had 34 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns as well as two catches for 106 yards. Most of his rushing yards came in the first half, then the Black Knights keyed on him — holding him to 35 yards after halftime.
The Blue Devils didn’t give up a play longer than 22 yards the week before, but Chuckey-Doak’s speed proved to be troublesome.
“It’s disappointing. I thought we battled, but the big plays kill you,” Unicoi County coach Drew Rice said. “Nehemiah, that’s just what he does. He’s a warrior in every sense, but they did a good job of taking him away and credit them for that. Our guys just have to come back, get back to work and carry on.”
SCORING SUMMARY
A fumble recovery by Lucas Slagle set up the Blue Devils’ first points, a 1-yard plunge by Edwards.
The next score came when Edwards broke free along the left sideline and then outraced the Black Knights’ defense for a 67-yard touchdown run.
Chuckey-Doak got on the scoreboard on an 8-yard pass over the middle from Tullock to Brock Rush.
The Blue Devils answered on the next possession as Edwards took a screen pass for 71 yards. He capped off the drive with his second 1-yard touchdown.
The tide turned in the fourth quarter when Tullock hit Treadway and he raced down the right sideline 94 yards to pull the Knights within six points. Facing 3rd-and-25 later in the quarter, Tullock hit Little in stride for the 70-yard TD. The extra point gave the Black Knights their first lead, 21-20, with 5:06 left in the game.
They relied heavily on Murvin for two late scores. He had all five carries in a 38-yard drive to put the Knights up by seven, then added the final touchdown on a 27-yard run.
NEXT UP
Unicoi County plays at Cloudland next Friday. Chuckey-Doak will be at Cumberland Gap that night.