ERWIN — Going 16 of 17 from the free-throw line, freshman point guard Jackson Simmons posted a career-best 35 points Saturday night to lead Unicoi County to a 68-59 double-overtime victory over Morristown West.
His backcourt mate, Kolby Jones, scored nine points as did post player Lucas Slagle, who also totaled 14 rebounds.
Both teams had huge defensive efforts in the first half as the Blue Devils clung to a 17-15 lead.
Alban Oruglica hit five shots from 3-point range and scored 17 points to lead the Trojans. Ty Steisslinger had 15 points for West and Kyan Almonte scored eight.
West Ridge 64, Gate City 58
GATE CITY — Wade Witcher pitched in 15 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, sending the Wolves to a hard-fought win.
Point guard Avery Horne scored 14 points and West Ridge teammate Houston Sherfey had 12, all from behind the 3-point line.
Eli McMurray, who totaled 24 points, and Gunner Garrett, 22, each sank five 3-point shots for Gate City.
A.C. Reynolds, N.C. 67 Dobyns-Bennett 57
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Brady Stump had a 38-point outburst, but the Indians came up short against the Rockets.
Jonavan Gillespie was the next highest scorer for D-B with seven points.
A.C. Reynolds featured a more balanced attack with 18 points from Declan Brown and 16 from Jayden Harper. Asher Cunningham had 11 points and DeShawn Stone was rock solid with nine.
King’s Academy 64 David Crockett 42
SEYMOUR — Harrison Rollins totaled 21 points as the Lions roared to the win against the Pioneers.
Jacob Arnold led David Crockett with 10 points and Reagan Cash followed with nine. Bradley Gouge served up five assists.
Enka, N.C. 94 Daniel Boone 78
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Jets broke open a close game by outscoring the Trailblazers 27-14 in the fourth quarter.
It overshadowed a 36-point, 15-round performance by Boone’s Jamar Livingston. Griffin Erickson had 16 points and seven rebounds and Peyton Long added 11 points.
Tennessee High 72 Lee High 44
JONESVILLE, Va. — Colin Brown motored ahead with 18 points and Creed Musick matched his total as the Vikings got the best of the Generals. Brandon Dufore also reached double digits with 10 points.
Brayden Hammonds was Lee’s leading scorer with 13 points. Brynnen Pendergraft scored nine and Caleb Leonard ended with eight.
GIRLS
David Crockett 62 King’s Academy 52
SEYMOUR — Crockett got down 9-0 early, but rallied as Brylee Tullock cut loose for 22 points.
Hailey Wilson totaled 16 points and nine rebounds, and Aaliyah Story closed with 11 points and nine rebounds. Lacey Byrd also grabbed nine rebounds.
Juleigh Anne Tucker scored 18 points to lead the Lady Lions.
Daniel Boone 57 Enka, N.C. 15
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Daniel Boone’s Andrea Flores single-handily outscored the Lady Jets with 17 points.
Kyleigh Bacon ended with 10 points for the Lady ’Blazers. Josie Jenkins downed three 3-point shots and totaled nine points, while Lillie Walters scored eight.
With an outstanding defensive effort, Boone held Enka to two points in the first quarter and scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Morristown West 62 Unicoi County 60
ERWIN — The Lady Devils lost a heartbreaker at home despite a night when Allie Lingerfelt hit five treys and finished with 21 points.
Faith Bennett accounted for 13 points, while Olivia Bailey and Haley Rush had 10 and nine points, respectively.
Jhamiya Mitchell was Morristown West’s leading scorer with 15 points and Delaney Weddington tallied 13.
Gate City 54, West Ridge 37
GATE CITY, Va.—Lexi Ervin’s 16 points, including four 3-pointers, showed the way for the Lady Blue Devils, who started the contest with an 8-0 run and remained in front the rest of the way.
Makayla Bays contributed nine points and 13 rebounds to the victory.
Lily Bates totaled 10 points while Allie Reilly finished with nine for the Lady Wolves.