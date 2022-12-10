ERWIN — Going 16 of 17 from the free-throw line, freshman point guard Jackson Simmons posted a career-best 35 points Saturday night to lead Unicoi County to a 68-59 double-overtime victory over Morristown West.

His backcourt mate, Kolby Jones, scored nine points as did post player Lucas Slagle, who also totaled 14 rebounds.

