David Crockett turned back South Greene for the second time in five days with a 72-65 victory on Tuesday night at the Pioneers’ gym.
The Pioneers defeated the Rebels in the Hardee’s Classic semifinals last Friday night.
Colin Beason had the big night on Tuesday with 28 points and eight rebounds. Guard Jacob Arnold provided 14 points and five assists and post Reagan Cash came through with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kolby Jones added eight points.
Cooper Kelley matched Beason’s scoring total with 28 for South Greene. T.J. Buckner had 15 points and Jase Roderick ended with eight.
Volunteer 57, Dobyns-Bennett
55
CHURCH HILL — Andrew Knittel scored the winning basket with 3.2 seconds left as the Falcons stunned the defending Class 4A state champions.
The Falcons kept an unbeaten record intact with 15 points from Knittel and 10 from Joltin Harrison.
Both of Dobyns-Bennett’s losses have come against teams from the Upper Lakes Conference. Brady Stump led D-B with 22 points and Jonavan Gillespie accounted for 13.
Johnson Co. 69, Unaka 66
ELIZABETHTON — Connor Simcox scored 19 points as the Longhorns left Stoney Creek with the hard-fought victory.
Graham Reece knocked in 13 points and Connor Pierce totaled 10.
Joe-Z Blamo posted a game-high 27 points for the Rangers. Marcus Shomaker scored 17 points and Mason Wilson added 10.
West Greene 77, Cherokee 65
MOSHEIM —Leyton Frye had the big offensive output of 35 points as the Buffaloes got the better of the Chiefs. He surpassed the 1,000-point career mark with his effort.
Ethan Turner tallied 18 points and Conner Campbell had 16 for the victors.
Chuckey-Doak 73, University High 67
AFTON — Cadin Tullock totaled 22 points and Christian Derry added 17 as the Black Knights downed the Bucs.
Isaiah Treadway scored 12 points and Dillon Shelton had 10 points to add to the Chuckey-Doak total.
A.J. Murphy netted a game-high 27 points to lead University High. Andrew Cole hit double figures with 13 points, while Brady Weems had nine and Alex Cole ended with eight.
Avery County, N.C. 62, Cloudland 48
NEWLAND, N.C. — Senior guard Landon Ingham totaled 25 points in leading the Vikings over the Highlanders.
Ryan Sexton was Cloudland’s top scorer with 17 points. Jacob Street and Eli Morgan finished with 10 and eight points, respectively.
GIRLS
South Greene 64, David Crockett 56
Crockett freshman Brylee Tullock followed up her Hardee’s Classic MVP performance with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Pioneers.
Fellow freshman Aaliyah Story had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore point guard Bella Ferguson finished with nine points and 13 assists.
Emma Cutshall led South Greene with 23 points. Jordyn Roderick totaled 19 points and Hailey Brooks had 16 for the Lady Rebels.
Gate City, Va. 44, Dobyns-Bennett
44
GATE CITY, Va. — Addie Gibson hit four free throws in the final 38 seconds to lift the Lady Devils over the Lady Indians.
Makayla Bays led a trio of double-figure scorers for Gate City with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Gibson finished with 11 points and Lexi Ervin added 10.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Hannah Frye led all scorers with 18 points.
Morristown East 57, Volunteer 44
MORRISTOWN — The Lady Hurricanes pulled away in the second half in the win over the Lady Falcons.
Harmony Sullivan turned in a 19-point performance. Hailey Hall and Hannah Hall finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Emmerson Head hit five shots behind the arc to lead Volunteer with 15 points. Kendra Huff had dozen points and Emily Wyatt finished with nine points.
Happy Valley 48, Cedar View Christian 28
KINGSPORT — Kadie Bailey tallied 23 points to lead the Lady Warriors to the win over the Lady Seahawks.
Marcida Moore and Mailey Guy both came through with eight points.
Unaka 78, Johnson Co. 66
AFTON — Lyndie Ramsey cut loose for 47 points, almost equaling Angie Peters’ school record 51 points as the Lady Rangers downed the Lady Longhorns.
Keyona Hague accounted for nine points.
Brookanna Hutchins led four Johnson County players in double figures with 19 points. Peyton Gentry was perfect at the free-throw line and scored 14 points. Deoirea Robinson and Sierra Greene each netted 10 for the Lady ’Horns.
Cherokee 56, West Greene 38
MOSHEIM — Ava Morgan and Macy McDavid each scored 13 points as the Lady Chiefs picked up the win over the Lady Buffaloes.
Bella Marcham added nine points in the win. Madi Brown totaled 15 points to lead the West Greene charge.
Cloudland 66, Avery County, N.C. 30
NEWLAND, N.C. — Izzy Christman powered through with 27 points as the Lady Highlanders got the better of their border rivals. Ella Benfield chalked up 13 in the Cloudland win.
Maddy Barnett paced the Lady Vikings with nine points.
Chuckey-Doak 52, University High 20
AFTON — Ten different players scored for the Lady Knights who raced out to a 15-1 lead at the end of one quarter and never looked back.
Taliah Johnson and Faith Yokely led Chuckey-Doak with eight points apiece.