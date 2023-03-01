KINGSPORT — Sevier County finally made enough shots to thwart Daniel Boone’s zone defense — and with it, the Lady Trailblazers’ region championship bid.
Daniel Boone can still reach the TSSAA state tournament with a win Saturday. But the Lady Blazers have to hit the road after falling to the Bearettes 52-42 in Wednesday’s Region 1-4A championship at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
Sevier County (25-7) got second-chance looks throughout the game and eventually capitalized on them, especially in the second half.
Daniel Boone (25-9) led by as many as eight points in the first half, and Lillie Walters’ second 3-pointer gave the Lady Blazers a 22-15 lead in the third quarter.
The Bearettes responded with 10 consecutive points over the next 2:36, taking a 25-22 lead when Kinley Loveday made a second-chance 3-pointer.
“They came out at halftime just a different team really,” Daniel Boone coach Justin Humphries said. “They forced us to go man (on defense), and we knew going in that wouldn’t be a really great matchup, so we tried to work in a lot of zone. Once you have to go there, it’s kind of scramble mode.”
THREE IN A ROW
Wednesday marked the third consecutive region championship for Sevier County, which has lost in the sectional round to Maryville and Farragut the past two seasons.
Aubree Laney, who hadn’t scored in the first three quarters, dropped 11 in the final period. Her second 3-pointer gave the Bearettes a 40-29 lead with 3:32 remaining, and Boone couldn’t get closer than 45-38.
“She’s had probably her two best games of the year in the last two games,” Sevier County coach Jonathan Shultz said. “Once we got them out of the zone, I felt pretty good about our chances.
“We’ve battled injuries all year long and weren’t able to get the camaraderie I would’ve liked to have had earlier in the year. But it’s nice to finish the way we have so far through the region tournament again.”
Emma Fowler and Hailey Williams led Sevier County with 12 points each, Fowler scoring seven in the second quarter to close the halftime deficit to 18-15.
JUST COULDN’T FINISH
Kyleigh Bacon and Kylie Beach led Boone with 11 and 10 points respectively, each making three field goals in the fourth quarter. Andrea Flores added nine, and Walters had eight before fouling out.
But shooting woes hindered Daniel Boone, which shot 3-of-18 from 3-point range and just 7-of-16 at the free throw line.
“A lot of that was body fatigue,” Humphries said. “That was the physicality of the game. Got to do better on that.”
UP NEXT
The Lady Blazers, seeking their fourth TSSAA state tournament appearance in program history and first since 2018, travel to undefeated Bearden for Saturday’s Class 4A sectional round.
Sevier County hosts Region 2-4A runner-up Heritage. Both games tip at 7 p.m.