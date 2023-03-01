KINGSPORT — Sevier County finally made enough shots to thwart Daniel Boone’s zone defense — and with it, the Lady Trailblazers’ region championship bid.

Daniel Boone can still reach the TSSAA state tournament with a win Saturday. But the Lady Blazers have to hit the road after falling to the Bearettes 52-42 in Wednesday’s Region 1-4A championship at the Tribe Athletic Complex.

