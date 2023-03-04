KNOXVILLE — Graduation hit defending state champion Bearden hard last year, but the Lady Bulldogs have simply fought back harder.

Bearden kept its undefeated record intact and advanced to the TSSAA state tournament with Saturday’s 71-50 win over Daniel Boone in the Class 4A sectional. Daniel Boone, playing without a home gymnasium for the vast majority of Justin Humphries’ first year at the helm, finished one game away from a trip to Murfreesboro.

