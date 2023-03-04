KNOXVILLE — Graduation hit defending state champion Bearden hard last year, but the Lady Bulldogs have simply fought back harder.
Bearden kept its undefeated record intact and advanced to the TSSAA state tournament with Saturday’s 71-50 win over Daniel Boone in the Class 4A sectional. Daniel Boone, playing without a home gymnasium for the vast majority of Justin Humphries’ first year at the helm, finished one game away from a trip to Murfreesboro.
The Lady Trailblazers led most of the first half, but two Bearden runs between the second and third quarters gave the Lady Bulldogs (35-0) the cushion they needed. Bearden has now won 57 straight games and 101 of its last 106.
“Losing six out of our top seven (players) from last year, I just can’t say enough about how well they fought,” Bearden coach Justin Underwood said. “Boone came out here and punched us in the mouth at the start.”
After Daniel Boone had taken a 27-18 lead, Natalya Hodge and Kendall Anne Murphy combined to make five 3-pointers in the second quarter and helped spark a 14-0 Bearden run.
The Lady ’Blazers, who finished 25-10, pulled even twice in the third quarter behind Kyleigh Bacon. But eight straight points from Hodge and Murphy’s three-point play gave Bearden a 45-34 lead.
Hodge made six 3-pointers and led the Lady Bulldogs with 28 points, and Murphy buried four triples in her 16-point effort.
Their shooting allowed Bearden to feed Florida State signee Avery Treadwell, who added 13 points.
BLAZING START
Freshman Andrea Flores made four of her five 3-pointers in the first half, her second giving Boone a 6-0 lead two minutes in. She followed a Josie Jenkins 3-pointer with two more to end a 9-0 run, building a 27-18 lead in the second quarter.
“That was big,” Humphries said. “Bearden just cranked up the pressure on us a bit, trapped us and caused some turnovers. They started making shots, we started missing shots, just kind of the perfect storm that couldn’t happen for us to have a chance there at the end.”
Bacon made six of Daniel Boone’s eight field goals in the second half to give her a team-high 19 points. Flores finished with 17.
“These girls have been a pleasure to be around this year,” Humphries said. “They came in and worked every single day. Every time we’d tweak something, change something, they bought in, picked it up, executed it great.”
Saturday marked the final high school basketball game for Kylie Beach, Kaylee Cox and Maci Masters.
UP NEXT
Bearden advances to the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament, the Lady Bulldogs’ third consecutive trip to Murfreesboro.