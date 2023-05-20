KNOXVILLE — The road for the Science Hill boys soccer team ended against a Knoxville team once again.
Bearden defeated the Hilltoppers 2-0 in Saturday’s TSSAA Class 3A sectional to earn a berth in next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro.
The Bulldogs dominated time of possession in the first half, but the Hilltoppers battled to a scoreless tie. Hayden Tate gave Bearden the lead off a Lucas Nordin assist early in the second half. Nordin tacked on another goal, getting an assist from Harry Schwall, with three minutes remaining for the final score.
The Hilltoppers were trying to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017 when they reached the state semifinals.
The Bulldogs, state runners-up the last two seasons, won the 2019 championship and missed 2020 because of the pandemic.
HALLS 3, UNICOI COUNTY 0
KNOXVILLE — Making only its second sectional appearance in program history, Unicoi County saw its soccer season end Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils (19-3) earned their first trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling after defeating Unicoi County 3-0 in the Class AA sectional.
Halls took a 1-0 lead at halftime when Grey Fiveash scored from straight away. Jacob Eubanks and Chase Burnett both made shots inside the left post in the second half to pad the home team’s lead.
Zeke Campbell otherwise recorded 15 saves in goal for Unicoi County, which finished 14-9 overall. Emilio Soto led the Blue Devils with three shots taken. Cruz Mora and Caleb Pelaez both took two.
“I can’t talk enough about how proud I am of the team,” Blue Devils coach Lucas Stinson said. “A phenomenal group of guys.”
Kenny Meza, Ivan Luquin and Markus Acevedo served as team captains for Unicoi County, which reached the Class A/AA sectional in 2017.