KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s early goal wasn’t the first thing Baylor had to overcome Friday.
After an uneventful journey to Kingsport, the Red Raiders’ team bus suddenly experienced issues and delayed the team’s arrival to Indian Highland Park. In both cases, Baylor persevered and took a 2-1 win over previously undefeated Dobyns-Bennett in the Jon Metcalf Highland Cup.
“We left the hotel to come here, and that’s when the bus wouldn’t go more than 5 miles an hour,” Red Raiders coach Curtis Blair said. “It was the longest bus ride ever … proud of our boys.”
Baylor (8-2-1), the reigning Division II-AA state champion, got the equalizer from Phelipe Spielman in the 21st minute, off Guilherme Gragnano’s assist.
One of the several yellow cards issued in the game helped Baylor take the lead in the 33rd. A foul on Dobyns-Bennett’s goalkeeper inside the box led to a penalty kick, which Mohammed Wumpini made.
But the Indians (8-1-1) didn’t allow many more chances. In fact, D-B had a pair of good looks in the final five minutes. A one-on-one transition opportunity came up empty when D-B misjudged the ball in the 75th. And Cooper McLain narrowly missed his contested shot after dispossessing Baylor in the final minute.
“Collectively, the back line played well tonight,” D-B coach Tom LaGuardia said. “Very pleased in the effort from our guys. I think we lost some structure along the way, but you can’t question the fight our guys had all night long.”
D-B took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. Gavin Farmer crossed to Camden Honaker, who finished inside the box.
The Indians did lose Honaker and Wyatt Arrowood to injury in the second half, though LaGuardia didn’t yet know the extent.
MARYVILLE 4, SCIENCE HILL 2
Senior goalkeeper Dylan Bishop encouraged his Science Hill teammates to keep their heads up after the final whistle.
Indeed, the Hilltoppers had played better in the final 40 minutes. But Science Hill couldn’t catch up to Maryville in Friday’s 4-2 loss at the Jon Metcalf Highland Cup.
“We had a lot of opportunities in the first half,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “I’m glad our transitions turned into some goals.”
Twice in the first half, the Red Rebels (6-3-2) scored two goals in four-minute stretches.
Thomas Tisdale played a role in two of them, first assisting Seth Meade’s header which equalized in the eighth minute. Tisdale gave Maryville a 4-1 lead in the 37th when he drew a foul in the box and converted the penalty kick.
Liam Meade broke the 1-1 deadlock in the 11th when he sent his shot past a diving Bishop. Hayden Stringer finished a quick counterattack in the 33rd to make it 3-1.
“We were atrocious the first half,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “We scored the first goal and then just dropped off about three notches … it’s a picture we’ve seen multiple times this season, where we have a half that’s just a stinker and then we come back. And we’ve had games where we’ve been fantastic for two halves. That’s what we’re trying to find.”
Sophomore forward Mikel Muingbeh found the back of the net twice for Science Hill (6-5). Iden Brown’s through ball in the fifth minute found Muingbeh, who then went low and away to put the Hilltoppers ahead.
But Science Hill didn’t score again until Muingbeh’s second goal in the 57th minute.
“He never gives less than very hard effort,” Strickland said. “We’re trying to get him and some other guys to finish, not just shoot, around the goal. Just put it in, like he did tonight. Really quality finishes.”
Bishop made five saves in the first half, before the Hilltoppers tightened defensively in the second.
UP NEXT
The Jon Metcalf Highland Cup concludes Saturday. Science Hill faces Baylor at 2 p.m., followed by Dobyns-Bennett and Maryville at 4 p.m.