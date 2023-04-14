KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s early goal wasn’t the first thing Baylor had to overcome Friday.

After an uneventful journey to Kingsport, the Red Raiders’ team bus suddenly experienced issues and delayed the team’s arrival to Indian Highland Park. In both cases, Baylor persevered and took a 2-1 win over previously undefeated Dobyns-Bennett in the Jon Metcalf Highland Cup.

