DDF_0144.JPG

Daniel Boone first baseman Jake Davenport makes the grab in time to get Science Hill's Jet Swartz during Tuesday's game. These teams could meet again in the postseason, which has a new format in 2023.

 By DOUGLAS FRITZ dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com

Postseason baseball will look a lot different this year, and area coaches are faced with the challenge of preparing their teams for the TSSAA format changes.

District tournament formats won’t change, but the new setup will require the events to be completed by May 9. That’s a Tuesday this year, whereas previous years ran through Thursday or Friday when the region semifinal was the following Monday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you