Postseason baseball will look a lot different this year, and area coaches are faced with the challenge of preparing their teams for the TSSAA format changes.
District tournament formats won’t change, but the new setup will require the events to be completed by May 9. That’s a Tuesday this year, whereas previous years ran through Thursday or Friday when the region semifinal was the following Monday.
The earlier finish date adds another potential impact for teams that qualify for the region tournament. If a top pitcher is used in the district championship game on May 9 and throws at least 106 pitches, he would be ineligible to pitch in the region tournament.
The biggest changes are at the region and sectional levels. In the region event, there is no longer a win-or-done semifinal contest as the tournament moves to a double-elimination format throughout. First-round losers fall into an elimination game while winners play for the region title. The loser of the region title game meets the winner of the losers’ bracket contest for a berth in the sectionals.
The schedule will consist of two region semifinal games on May 12 followed by three more on May 13. The three games will be the region championship at noon, the losers’ bracket semifinal at 3, and the sectional-qualifying game at 6.
As for the sectional, it has been changed to a best-of-three format. Teams will play a doubleheader on the first day of the sectional series, followed by an if-necessary contest the next day. The TSSAA website lists a four-day window to complete the sectional, from May 17-20. If a team uses its top pitcher on the first day — and that contest is played on May 17 or 18 — it would cover the four-day pitch-count rest rule (106-120 pitches) prior to the state tournament.
The format looks promising, but it still won’t be an easy path.
“The most difficult thing is running into a shut-down arm in game one of the region,” Tennessee High head coach Preston Roberts said. “For example, an arm like Brady Smith at Grainger. You lose that one, and it immediately takes you out of hosting the sectional.”
THE COMMON AGREEMENT
Pitching depth seems to be the theme when coaches were asked what is the most important weapon needed to navigate the format.
“The new playoff format will allow teams that are deeper in pitching to have a better opportunity to advance,” Dobyns-Bennett head coach Ryan Wagner said. “Pitching depth is pretty important in any format. Obviously you have to be able to score to win, but good pitching always gives you a good chance.”
So what qualifies as depth? Could a team get by on three pitchers for the sectional series?
“Absolutely not and that’s why it’s a great format,” Elizabethton head coach Ryan Presnell said. “It will be a much better measure of a baseball team and takes away the one-arm approach that got a lot of people through the advanced postseason in the past. If you play the entire three-game series, it’s reasonable to believe at least six kids are going to take the mound in the sectional instead of one or two guys. Your offense will also have to produce more consistently over a series, instead of maybe having a good night and punching your ticket.”
But if a team has two true aces — which is rare — it might be able to circumvent the depth issue.
“If you have two really good arms, it might not make that big of a difference,” Roberts said.
HITTING MATTERS, TOO
Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said the teams with good lineups can have their say in these formats.
“It will favor the teams with the most pitching,” Edwards said. “But I also think if you can wear the pitching down — since you have to lose twice — and get into the bullpens, that’s where the offense can make a difference.”
WAIT AND SEE
Hampton head coach Nick Perkins said he wants to wait until this season is over before he throws his support behind the format.
“In my opinion it is still to be determined,” Perkins said. “Does it force us to pack the district tournament in too early? But in theory, in the game of baseball a series makes perfect sense, where one pitcher is not able to dominate.”