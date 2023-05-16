Johnson City is two wins away from the state baseball tournament — three times over.
And all three teams are playing at home.
It’s a unique situation as Science Hill, University High and Providence Academy are each within reach of a Spring Fling dream in Murfreesboro in the same year.
“It’s unique because it’s not like Chattanooga or Knoxville having three teams where it’s not that big of a deal,” University High head coach Josh Petty said. “Johnson City is smaller. A lot of the credit goes to the grassroots programs. They’ve produced some pretty good ballplayers.”
Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards agreed with Petty.
“It speaks volumes about the youth programs in baseball,” Edwards said. “These kids are growing up with it. It seems like every kid is playing baseball at age nine or 10. I’ve been able to experience it myself with my own son who is in the eighth grade and getting ready to be a high school kid.”
Edwards’ Hilltoppers will take on Hardin Valley in its Class 4A best-of-three series at TVA Credit Union Ballpark while University High battles Greenback in a Class 1A sectional at Sullivan East in Bluff City. And Providence Academy takes on Northpoint Christian in a Division II Class 1A quarterfinal series on the Knights’ home field. UH and Providence each play a doubleheader Wednesday while Science Hill has a single game.
Providence head coach Jeff Reed said he’s tickled for the Knights to be in the mix with other Johnson City teams.
“There are a lot of good baseball players and a lot of good high school coaches and high school teams in Johnson City,” said Reed, who coached with Edwards at Science Hill from 2008-09. “These kids have played together in travel ball on the same team or against their buddies in the summertime. It seems to go in cycles, and this sure looks like an uptick for our region in baseball.
“We are very fortunate in our first year with the TSSAA to have a shot to play a best-of-three series where the winner goes to Murfreesboro. The guys are very excited and it has been a really good ride. And they are playing their best ball right now.”
The Johnson City teams are each competing for different state titles, so they can root for each other.
“Absolutely,” Edwards said. “And Northeast Tennessee in general, not just Johnson City. Last year I was doing some painting on my house and listening to Tennessee High at the state tournament. I like to see all of the local teams do well.”
Petty has kept University High on a state-level path for many seasons while Edwards has done the same at Science Hill.
“What helps us more than anything as a Class A school is having three to four good players per class,” Petty said. “A lot of Class A teams make a run with seven or eight kids in a single class and then fall off the cliff. Last year we graduated eight seniors, but we’re back just as good this year because we had a good junior-varsity program.
“And even though we don’t technically have a home field, we have nice facilities we can use like Thomas Stadium and others. We travel to the beach, Gatlinburg and Chattanooga. And when you keep winning and getting to the state, it compounds things.”
It’s not a shock to see Johnson City have baseball success. University High has been good for many years, and Science Hill’s tradition stretches back 76 years to the school’s first state baseball title.
“Coach (John) Broyles put Science Hill on the map,” Edwards said. “That’s really who was the founder.”