The Barracuda Swim Club showed its appreciation to coach Chris Corragio for his 20 years of service with a surprise party Sunday at Holiday Lanes.

Corragio has promoted the sport and kids throughout the area through the BSC and his role as head coach at Science Hill. The Barracudas program started in 1959. During Corragio's time with them, it has grown from 43 swimmers in Johnson City the first year to over 160 in JC and Kingsport this year.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

