The Barracuda Swim Club showed its appreciation to coach Chris Corragio for his 20 years of service with a surprise party Sunday at Holiday Lanes.
Corragio has promoted the sport and kids throughout the area through the BSC and his role as head coach at Science Hill. The Barracudas program started in 1959. During Corragio's time with them, it has grown from 43 swimmers in Johnson City the first year to over 160 in JC and Kingsport this year.
“I’m very humbled. There has been such a great group of families in the club throughout my tenure here,” Corragio said. “I’ve been really fortunate to have parents and kids who have bought into the program to make it the team we are today.”
Through the club, he has coached swimmers at Science Hill and at rival Dobyns-Bennett, which have competed against his high school teams.
“First and foremost, I’m a swimming coach,” he said. “If someone wants to get better in the sport, I’m happy to help them. If someone is swimming well for another high school team and I’m coaching Science Hill, it’s up to our Science Hill team to raise our game. It’s the philosophy that a rising tide lifts all boats.”
Corragio grew up in Indianapolis, where he competed on a summer league team as a youth. There’s been a long passion for the sport in the Hoosier State with Hall of Fame Indiana University coach Doc Counsilman, also the former coach of the Olympic team.
Corragio brought that same passion to Northeast Tennessee where he’s coached such standouts as Kyle Owens and Michael Chang, who made it to the Olympic Trials. For others, he has helped them achieve personal goals.
“Everyone can improve. If they have the talent and desire to improve at a really high level, I’ve been fortunate to help them get there,” he said. “I’ve seen others who have the desire, but haven’t been born with the great genes.
“You thought the first day of practice, ‘There’s no way.’ Two years down the road, they’ve gone to the regional championships and have placed at the state meet. It’s the hard work they’ve put in, the support they’ve gotten from a great group of parents and their desire to get there.”