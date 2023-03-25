KINGSPORT — Mason Barnett’s second straight complete game resulted in Dobyns-Bennett’s second straight win.

The junior pitched six scoreless innings while the Indians capitalized on Elizabethton miscues, as Dobyns-Bennett took a 9-1 win over the Cyclones at J. Fred Johnson Stadium Saturday.

