KINGSPORT — Mason Barnett’s second straight complete game resulted in Dobyns-Bennett’s second straight win.
The junior pitched six scoreless innings while the Indians capitalized on Elizabethton miscues, as Dobyns-Bennett took a 9-1 win over the Cyclones at J. Fred Johnson Stadium Saturday.
After striking out seven in his last outing, a 5-1 triumph over Central Magnet, Barnett fanned three batters while scattering five hits. The Indians (3-6) already led 9-0 by the time Barnett allowed a run.
“He just keeps the ball in the zone, lets his defense work and throw his pitches for strikes,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Proud of Mason and our whole team for their attitude. It’s a learning curve, but we’re growing up and figuring some things out.”
Indeed, as the triumph came less than a day after the Tribe had beaten Elizabethton’s District 1-3A rival Unicoi County 13-3.
Barnett kept his composure when the Cyclones (1-5) loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh. Brilee Hurley scored Betsy’s lone run on a double play, before the next batter popped out.
OPPORTUNISTIC INDIANS
The Indians collected just five hits themselves but took advantage of six Elizabethton errors.
Andrew Myers and Will Ritz scored the first two runs in the third inning on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Ritz and JT Griswold both scored on Cyclone miscues between the fifth and sixth innings.
Griswold and Tanner Kilgore both singled in runs for the Indians, and Aiden Byington’s sacrifice fly sent Tegan Begley home. Andrew Reilly and Turner Stout each had one base hit.
“Our approaches weren’t the best in the world, but there’s been times this year where we’ve outhit the other team and lost,” Wagner said. “Baseball is a funny game.”
BRIGHTER DAYS AHEAD
Hurley batted 2-for-2 to lead Elizabethton, he and Peyton Johnson each hitting a double.
Sophomore left hander Bryson Rowland kept Dobyns-Bennett in check early, striking out three and giving up just one hit over the first three frames. Both of the Indians’ runs against Rowland were unearned.
“He’s going to be good,” Wagner said of Rowland. “We put some balls in play, and they just had some miscues. If he stays in the zone, he’s going to be tough.”
UP NEXT
Both teams return to district play Monday night. Dobyns-Bennett entertains West Ridge at 6 p.m., while Elizabethton hosts Unicoi County at 7 p.m.