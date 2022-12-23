Madison-Ridgeland Academy basketball coach Richard Duease doesn’t expect to have the best roster in the 39th Arby’s Classic basketball tournament later this month at Viking Hall.
He wouldn’t, however, be surprised if he has the best player.
Duease has averaged 29 wins a year for 40 seasons at the Mississippi program, and he says 5-foot-11 senior point guard Josh Hubbard is the best player he’s coached.
“I bet he will (play in the NBA),” Duease said, “and most of the college coaches that have seen him play think so too.”
Hubbard, an Ole Miss signee, can shoot off the dribble from 30 feet and dunks with ease despite his lack of height. Hubbard caught NBA superstar Ja Morant’s eye during the summer prior to his junior year in high school.
“Ja Morant and Hubbard became friends because he was at an Elite Camp in Atlanta, and Morant and some pros played against the top high school guys,” Duease said. “And Hubbard at that time was a sophomore, and Ja Morant thought he was a senior. And so when we go to Memphis and play, Ja Morant shows up and watched him play. So it’s pretty cool.”
Duease has known Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis a long time. He attended Mississippi State in the early ’70s when Davis’ father, Kermit Sr., coached there.
The younger Davis recommended the Arby’s Classic to Duease, who has taken teams to California, Colorado, Texas, Virginia and Florida countless times for holiday tournaments.
“Kermit was very impressed with the (Arby’s Classic) tournament,” Duease said. “He’s the one who turned me on to it. He thinks we have a really nice team, and I think we do now that we’ve got all the pieces together. So we’re looking forward to it.
“We try to take them somewhere nice each year. Everyone has said nothing but great things about it.”
Hubbard is on pace to have a shot at Robert Woodard’s state scoring record of 4,274 points. Woodard’s son, Robert Woodard II, played in the 2017 Arby’s Classic and has played two years with the Sacramento Kings since playing at Mississippi State. His Columbus team finished runner-up in the 2017 Arby’s Classic.
Woodard was the No. 1 ranked player in Mississippi. So is Hubbard.
“The thing about Hubbard is that he’s 185 pounds, he is the best athlete in school, and he’s the fastest guy in school,” Duease said. “He has a 42-inch vertical, and he’s so strong with the ball that ... I mean, like last night (in a rout of highly ranked Gulfport), he’d just go at the two 6-9 guys, and he’d just go over ’em. And then he hit, I don’t know, five threes from 27 or 28 feet out off the dribble. It was pretty amazing.”
Hubbard’s future coach talked to his current one the day after the dazzling performance against Gulfport.
“Kermit said, ‘Look, he’d be playing 25 or 30 minutes a game for us right now,’” Duease said.
Madison-Ridgeland also has a 6-6 sophomore, Ashton Magee, who Davis has offered. He played his first game of the season on Nov. 30 after returning from offseason knee surgery.
“He’s really gonna be special,” Duease said. “He’s a 6-6 forward, an athlete. He jumps really well. He’s a great defender, a high motor. That’s what I really like about him.”
The other player with college offers is 6-6 senior Harrison Alexander. He’s been offered by Southern Miss and Navy.
“He’s averaging about 20 a game,” Duease said. “He’s a state high jump champion. He can run. He’s come a long way.”
Still, Duease knows his team will have a tall task when it takes on West Catholic (Philadelphia) in a semifinal-caliber opening-round game at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
“West Catholic has got a kid going to Temple (6-5 guard Zion Stanford), and it’s got one going to Coppin State (5-10 point guard Adam Clark),” Arby’s Classic director Richard Ensor said. “And the coach says he has two sophomores that are getting D-I (Division I) offers.”
The tournament touts another formidable field. Tennessee High will open at 4 p.m. on Dec. 27 against Norcross (Georgia), which has 6-6 wing Lamariyon Jordan, who has committed to Georgia.
Another Georgia team, Pace Academy, has a number of D-I prospects. Myers Park (Charlotte) has two top-50 juniors and a top-25 sophomore.
“They’re loaded,” Ensor said. “They’ve got a 6-8 kid (Elijah Strong) that’s already committed to Wofford. So they’re gonna be like 6-8, 6-9, 6-6, 6-4, 6-4 — their starting lineup. And I think Fulton is going to give Myers Park all they want.”
North Mecklenburg has a top-15 junior in 6-7 Isaiah Evans.
“North Mecklenburg’s already scored over 100 points a couple of times this year, and they’re going to be really good,” Ensor said. “And Westminister out of Fort Lauderdale is going to be really good. They’ve got a kid (6-3 guard Alex Lloyd) that was second-team MaxPrep freshman All-American last year.”
Duease is eager for his players to get a chance to take on talented teams in front of large crowds.
“We know it will be (an impressive field),” Duease said. “I know we’ve got a pretty tough first round game with West Catholic Prep out of Philadelphia. It’ll be enjoyable.”
Of course, Duease said, watching Hubbard is always enjoyable.