Arby's

Josh Hubbard, a 5-11 senior point guard for Madison-Ridgeland Academy, is one star who will be featured in the 39th Arby’s Classic. Hubbard has already signed to Ole Miss and is being eyed for the NBA.

 Contributed

Madison-Ridgeland Academy basketball coach Richard Duease doesn’t expect to have the best roster in the 39th Arby’s Classic basketball tournament later this month at Viking Hall.

He wouldn’t, however, be surprised if he has the best player.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video