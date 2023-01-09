The first state basketball rankings were released Monday, and Northeast Tennessee was well represented.
In general, the state polls stand as a measuring stick for the teams that seem to have the best chance of reaching the state tournament. The highest-ranked teams become favorites for their respective sectional levels.
Here’s a look at how things came out in the Associated Press polls.
BOYS
Class 4A
No area team was ranked in this classification.
Defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett is still in the mix, but injuries have hurt the Indians’ overall record to this point.
William Blount (No. 4) and Oak Ridge (No. 11) are the highest-ranked teams at the area’s sectional level.
Class 3A
Pollsters didn’t give District 1 a lot of respect with Tennessee High clinging to the No. 9 spot and Unicoi County on the outside edge at No. 13.
The good news is no teams from Region 2 were in the poll, making Tennessee High the current sectional favorite.
Class 2A
Chuckey-Doak earned a spot at No. 4, taking the favorite role for the sectional level. However, District 2 Gatlinburg-Pittman is right on the Black Knights’ heels at No. 5.
Region 2 Kingston is No. 6, so this is shaping up to be a very tough sectional level.
Class 1A
Hampton grabbed the No. 4 spot and the role of favorite for the sectional. League-mate North Greene (No. 10) is also in that conversation.
GIRLS
Class 4A
David Crockett didn’t get a spot in the first poll, but the Lady Pioneers may be knocking at the door.
Top-ranked Bearden and No. 6 Heritage are Region 2 teams that could stand in the way of Region 1.
Class 3A
Elizabethton grabbed the No. 5 spot, putting the Lady Cyclones in the favorite role for its sectional level.
Greeneville, at No. 10, and Northview Academy (No. 11) are also in the mix.
Class 2A
No area teams were ranked. Defending champion Westview (16-0) is in the No. 1 spot.
No. 2 Alcoa and No. 5 Gatlinburg-Pittman, both in District 2, could make it very tough for a District 1 team to even reach the sectional, where No. 8 McMinn Central could stand.
Class 1A
Hampton, which is 14-0 on the season, earned a No. 2 ranking. That puts the Lady Bulldogs in the favorite role for the sectional.
BELLA ASSISTS
David Crockett’s Bella Ferguson still leads the nation in assists per game, dishing at a 12.7 per-game clip.
She leads the No. 2 player, Madison Guzman (San Antonio Jefferson) by 3.4 assists per game.
In Tennessee, Ferguson has more than double the average of the second-best total: Bryleigh Dempsey of Franklin Road Christian with 5.9 per game.
Ferguson has 216 assists and only 25 turnovers for an impressive 8.6-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
STATE TEAM SCORING LEADERS
Hampton’s boys rank No. 7 in the state in points per game with 73.1.
Kingston is Tennessee’s highest-scoring team at 76.8 a contest, followed by Union County (76.7).
The top defensive team is Jackson Christian, allowing just 35.4 points per game. University High is No. 10 with 43.8 a contest.
On the girls’ side offensively, Huntingdon tops the state with 73.2 points a game. Bradley Central (69.9) is No. 2.
David Crockett stands in the No. 5 spot with 66.5 per contest. Hampton (66.4) is close behind at No. 7.
Defensively, Father Ryan protects the basket to the tune of just 24.2 per game. Coffee County (30.0) is second while also ranking No. 3 on the offensive list.
THE WEEK AHEAD
BOYS
Tuesday night is loaded with interesting conference games.
Included in the mix is a showdown in Erwin as Tennessee High visits with the early driver’s seat in the league up for grabs.
Also, University High faces one of its biggest games of the year, a tough road battle against Hampton.
Friday night highlight tilts are Dobyns-Bennett traveling to play Daniel Boone at Boones Creek Elementary, and Hampton hitting the road for a key game against North Greene.
Meanwhile, Elizabethton has two important league games, at Volunteer and home for Unicoi County, as the Cyclones try to speak up in a loud league.
GIRLS
David Crockett has a pair of challenges this week, hitting the road to face Science Hill and West Ridge.
Hampton has one of its biggest tests of the season to date, on the road Friday against North Greene.