Arby's Classic Tabernacle vs. Tennessee High (copy)

Tennessee High's Brandon Defore takes a shot in the recent Arby's Classic. The Class 3A Vikings were ranked No. 9 in the first Associated Press poll of the season.

 Contributed/Cheryl Gray

The first state basketball rankings were released Monday, and Northeast Tennessee was well represented.

In general, the state polls stand as a measuring stick for the teams that seem to have the best chance of reaching the state tournament. The highest-ranked teams become favorites for their respective sectional levels.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you