After drawing eventual champion Long Island Lutheran for an opening-round Arby’s Classic matchup last year, Tennessee High second-year basketball coach Michael McMeans doesn’t appear to have fared much better for the 2022 classic.
The Vikings will take on the Norcross Blue Devils, the defending Georgia Class 7A state champion, on Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. Along with returning two starters and the sixth man from last season’s squad, Norcross has added two talented transfers.
Granted, exceptional guard London Johnson bypassed his senior season at Norcross for the NBA G League, and 6-foot-8 forward Aiden Sherrell left for Wasatch Academy (Utah) and has since transferred to Hillcrest in Phoenix.
But the Blue Devils’ incoming transfers include 6-foot-6 senior guard Mari Jordan, who has signed with Georgia, and 5-foot-10 Bilal Abdur-Rahman, an Alabama A&M commitment. Jordan was leading the balanced Blue Devils with 16.5 points per game during their 5-0 start.
“You lose some kids via transfer, and you gain some as well sometimes,” said Norcross 15th-year head coach Jesse McMillan, who was invited to coach this year in the Jordan Brand Classic. “At the SEC level, Jordan kind of projects to be one of those that’s almost like a utility wing. He can shoot the three. He can defend. He’s just very active. He’s one of these kids that we don’t have to run a lot of sets for him to get touches.”
If Jordan’s perimeter shots are falling, good luck trying to slow Jordan and the Blue Devils.
“There’s some nights that his perimeter jumper is going, and he really does a good job,” Gillam said. “And there’s been a couple other nights where it’s not falling, but he gets himself to the rim and creates some of his own touches. He’s a unique player. We haven’t really had a lot of guys like him over the years. He’s very unselfish and quiet and just plays hard and does a lot of little things.”
Abdur-Rahman is the prototypical floor general. Transferring from a small, private school in Atlanta has allowed him to become more of a distributor.
“He’s a smaller guard, but he’s shifty and has a great change of pace,” McMillan said. “He’s tough. He’s one of those little guards that just kind of causes chaos on both ends. He’s really hard to guard, and he can shoot the basketball.”
The returning Norcross starters from last season’s team are 6-foot-4 senior guard Mier Panoam (15.0 ppg) and 6-foot-4 senior wing Samarion Bond (13.0 ppg). Panoam is being recruited by St. Bonaventure, Southern Illinois, Drake and UC Santa Barbara. Lincoln Memorial, Oklahoma Baptist and Emory & Henry are among the programs courting Bond.
And Zhang, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, is considering Harvard, Yale, Brown and MIT.
“We returned (Panoam, Bond and Zhang) from last year’s state championship team — two starters and our sixth man,” McMillan said. “They have stepped up their game tremendously. We’ve got a nice team.”
The Vikings’ McMeans would probably consider “nice team” an understatement.
“There is not a good draw in the first round of the Arby’s,” McMeans said. “But the last two years has been crazy. Last year we played against Long Island Lutheran, and they had guys that I sit on the couch with my kids and we watch playing on TV.
“Norcross is the same. They will have kids play D-I (Division I) all over the country.”
Jordan’s signature put Tom Crean’s recruiting class at Georgia in the top five last month, according to some pundits.
“The kid going to Georgia is obviously a great player,” McMeans said. “You don’t play in the SEC if you aren’t elite. … Samarion Bond had the dunk of the year going around on the internet. We know they are going to be extremely athletic and a tough challenge.”
The Blue Devils don’t have anyone taller than Jordan, but there are seven players ranging in height from 6-4 to 6-6.
“We may not be the tallest team, but we have great length and quickness and lateral movement,” Gillam said. “So, you know, we’re actually able to kind of play pretty big and strong just because we do have some guys that have good strength and good length.”
The Devils will press and trap, run and gun. At any given time, there could be three point guards on the court together.
“Most of the time, we have a little bit more of a traditional post on the floor,” Gillam said. “This year, you know, we don’t. And it makes us a little bit more dangerous in transition in the open floor. But it can also hurt us a little bit in the half-court situation.”
Gillam said the Blue Devils got an invaluable look at different styles of play last year in Nashville.
“It’s a lot more pure motion,” Gillam said. “The teams we saw last year in Nashville really move the ball well. We really benefited from different styles of play.”
Certainly, the Arby’s appearance will benefit the Vikings.
“We are looking forward to the challenge,” McMeans said. “I will take the group of kids I have and play anyone because I know they will play hard and compete against anyone we play. They will welcome the challenge and won’t be afraid.
“We will use it as an opportunity to get better and test ourselves. We welcome the opportunity to play in big games.”
Talented out-of-town teams are occasionally flat or uptight for their first-round Arby’s Classic games. McMillan, who is well aware of the Arby’s Classic history, can only hope his players treat it like a business trip.
“I thought it was going to be a great tournament for our group when we did have London,” McMillan said. “And then even after he left, I really thought it was going to be a good event for us just because I feel like it’s one that we can compete in and, you know, that our guys will really benefit from. So we’re excited about it.”