After drawing eventual champion Long Island Lutheran for an opening-round Arby’s Classic matchup last year, Tennessee High second-year basketball coach Michael McMeans doesn’t appear to have fared much better for the 2022 classic.

The Vikings will take on the Norcross Blue Devils, the defending Georgia Class 7A state champion, on Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. Along with returning two starters and the sixth man from last season’s squad, Norcross has added two talented transfers.

