Record-setting kicker Ben Shrewsbury is taking his strong leg to Virginia Military Institute to continue his football career.

He, along with and Daniel Boone High School teammate Luke Scott, made it official Wednesday in a signing ceremony at the school’s auditorium.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you