Daniel Boone kicker Ben Shrewsbury set playoff records with his long field goals of 54 and 55 yards in back-to-back weeks. Shrewsbury and teammate Luke Scott officially signed to continue their collegiate careers at VMI on Wednesday.
Record-setting kicker Ben Shrewsbury is taking his strong leg to Virginia Military Institute to continue his football career.
He, along with and Daniel Boone High School teammate Luke Scott, made it official Wednesday in a signing ceremony at the school’s auditorium.
As a senior for the Trailblazers, Shrewsbury set a state record with a 54-yard field goal against Knox Halls in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs. The following week against Knox Central in rainy conditions, he bettered the mark with a 55-yarder.
It was just part of a memorable season for Shrewsbury, who set the special teams tone as kicker and punter, and the Trailblazers. It was the first Boone team to go through the regular season undefeated and set a school record with 12 wins.
“I loved this season how all of us played together and as a team,” Shrewsbury said. “We’re friends on and off the field, so we’re playing for something instead of just playing a game.”
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins called Shrewsbury “our biggest weapon, and we tried to have situations where he could be the deciding factor and have some key points,” Jenkins said. “His ability to kick it in the end zone and the other team having to start on the 20-yard line consistently was a big advantage for us.”
“Punting, several times he hit it inside the 5-yard line where we got key stops and points. He put Elizabethton inside the 5 and we get a strip fumble for the only points of the game. In the first half against Science Hill, he punts the ball inside the 2 and we get a sack, fumble touchdown in that game as well.”
Shrewsbury, who wore No. 99 for Boone, earned all-state recognition as a kicker and punter.
Shrewsbury had offers from schools, but said VMI offered the best scholarship package. He also liked the fact a teammate and good friend was going there; and beyond college, how VMI has an excellent record of job placement for its graduates.
At Virginia Military, there is a great opportunity for a future in the armed forces, but it’s not a requirement to serve in the military following graduation. Whether he goes the military or civilian route, Shrewsbury is looking for a career in finance.
There’s a mutual respect when it comes to the relationship Shrewsbury has with his high school coach. Shrewsbury pointed out that Jenkins is the longest tenured head football coach in Northeast Tennessee, and how he puts more of a focus on the kicking game than a lot of coaches.
“He’s been in the game a very long time and he understands a lot of games come down to special teams,” Shrewsbury said. “He’s done a great job of telling me what he wants me to do, but also giving me space to work on what I need to.”
Jenkins has seen all the time Shrewsbury has devoted to making himself and ultimately the team better. He said he appreciates how Shrewsbury has the desire to perform his best when a game is on the line.
“He’s a tremendous young man, but a better person,” Jenkins said. “He’s a great competitor and a self-motivator. He’s a disciplined, mentally tough young man who works at his craft to be the best he can be. He wants to be put in the pressure situations and he excels at it.”