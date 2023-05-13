JOHNSON CITY — Yes, Science Hill can play small ball too. And it paid off in a big way.

The Hilltoppers might not be known for bunting. But they lived up to their reputation as the region’s finest, defeating Sevier County 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at TVA Credit Union Ballpark to win the Region 1-4A crown.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you