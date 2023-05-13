JOHNSON CITY — Yes, Science Hill can play small ball too. And it paid off in a big way.
The Hilltoppers might not be known for bunting. But they lived up to their reputation as the region’s finest, defeating Sevier County 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at TVA Credit Union Ballpark to win the Region 1-4A crown.
Make it three consecutive region titles for Science Hill (31-4), and eight in all under coach Ryan Edwards.
Leading 1-0 with two on and nobody out in the second inning, Science Hill put its small ball strategy into effect. The 'Toppers advanced both runners on Josh Marmo’s sacrifice bunt.
“When you’re facing good pitchers, you have to start pulling stuff like that out to create things,” Edwards said. “We have some good bunters on this team. We just haven’t used it a lot.”
But the Hilltoppers practice it every day in batting practice. And Marmo's efforts didn’t go unrewarded, Jet Swartz reaching on a one-out error and Jake Bedard scoring on the bunt. Landon Smelser then singled home another run to build a 3-0 lead.
The runs proved important. Science Hill got just one more hit the rest of the game against left-hander Brady Scott, who struck out seven and walked just one while allowing two earned runs on six hits.
“We knew he had a really good breaking ball and we had to stay in the middle of the field,” Edwards said. “We did a good job of that. Some good two-strike approach hitting was key today.”
NATE THE GREAT
Scott’s counterpart on the mound, Nate Conner, went the distance and scattered seven hits. Conner didn’t walk anyone, ending the game with his seventh strikeout and stranding two runners.
“I just had to focus on the batters,” Conner said. “We just stuck to the game plan … timely hitting, that helped me out up there pitching.”
Three of the hits Conner allowed came in the seventh, the third by Jacob Greene driving in a run. But Conner drew the line there.
And Bedard redeemed himself for an early error by catching two Sevier County baserunners between first and second.
FROM SENIORS TO SENATORS
Ryan Smith began the second inning with a line-drive double to center, the only extra-base hit of the game. Bedard and Caden Torraca followed with back-to-back singles, the latter breaking the scoreless tie.
Smith went 2-for-3 to lead Science Hill. And his recent commitment to Walters State meant he and Conner will be teammates again next season.
“I’ve been playing baseball with him since I was probably 6 or 7,” Conner said.
Greene went 2-for-3 to lead Sevier County.
UP NEXT
Science Hill hosts Hardin Valley in the Class 4A sectional tournament. The best-of-three series at TVA Credit Union Ballpark begins Wednesday. Edwards indicated he intends to start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 p.m. on Thursday, allowing time for the if-necessary game.