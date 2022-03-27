The Northeast Tennessee high school tennis season has begun, with Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett participating in the Tri Cities Classic over the weekend. West Ridge had a dominating win over Sullivan East on Thursday.
Northeast Tennessee has an incredible tradition in the 2000s, most recently highlighted by the Science Hill girls winning their second state team title in 2021. The Dobyns-Bennett girls reached the state semifinals in both 2018 and 2019, while the Lady Indians’ Willa Rogers was the singles champion last season.
Tennessee High won four straight boys’ championships from 2014-17, while Science Hill won four over a stretch from 2002-09. Dobyns-Bennett was the main competition during that time, winning championships in both boys and girls in 2003 and 2004.
There have been numerous singles and doubles state champions along the way.
SCIENCE HILL
The 2021 Large Schools state champion featured state doubles champions Allie Knox and Leah McBride. Knox has since graduated, while McBride has moved up to the No. 1 singles position.
Josi Reid takes over No. 2 singles and also forms a formidable team with McBride in doubles. Lexi Bryant, Armita Kordamiri, Olivia Knesiley and Lizzy Luna round out the lineup.
The Science Hill boys reached the state semifinals a year ago, but state singles finalist Griffen Nickels has graduated. Daniel Haddadin and Om Patel played in the state doubles tournament last season, and they have moved up to the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots.
Arshaam Kordamiri is normally No. 3, although he sat out the CAK match after suffering an ankle injury. The Hilltoppers have depth, still rolling to the win as Jackson Temple, Cooper Weems, Newton Raff and Daniel Dalton filled out the last four singles spots.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
On the boys’ side, the Indians have different players who can be at No. 1 singles, based some on the matchups. Sam Barbour played No. 1 in Saturday morning’s match against CAK. He brings a bunch of athleticism to the court. Gavin Morelock has the length to extend and get to the ball and played No. 1 in Thursday’s match against Greeneville.
Ben Allen, Aidan Ponasik and Adam Krcal are another trio of talented players. Others who have been in the starting lineup include Riley Hurst and Rishab Dey.
Allison Fields is the No. 1 singles player for the D-B girls. Vivyan Li plays at No. 2 with the rest of the starting lineup: Marliee Hull, Klaire Lang, Sydney Spillett and Addison England. Ella Miller and Ashlyn Kirk are the No. 3 doubles team.
The Indians and Lady Indians face a stern test Thursday when they go to Science Hill.
WEST RIDGE
It has been an up-and-down early season for the Wolves. They suffered a loss to traditional Southwest Virginia power John Battle last Monday, but bounced back with a convincing win over rival Sullivan East on Thursday.
Grayson Manis and Jeffrey Seto are the top singles players, and also form the top doubles team. They took a win over East’s Logan Murray and Hunter Brown to get Thursday’s match off on the right foot.
Spencer Manis, Cameron Easler, Elijah Hood and Max McFarland have been playing at No. 3 through No. 6 singles. Finn Hounshell played at No. 6 against John Battle.
With a strong return game, Laynie Jordan heads up the lineup for the West Ridge girls. Angelina Kerney and Olivia Nothangel are at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Filling out the starting lineup are: Kirra Correll, Daphne Lucas and Haley Webb.