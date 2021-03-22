MOUNTAIN CITY — Ashton Wilson hurled five shutout innings and went 2 for 3 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases as Elizabethton got the better of Three Rivers Conference baseball foe Johnson County on Monday, winning 7-2.
Wilson recorded seven strikeouts.
Zak Workman socked a pair of doubles, delivered a sacrifice fly and picked up a pair of RBIs. Going 2 for 4 and scoring twice was Cooper Tipton.
Also for EHS, Jayden Anderson accounted for two hits and Cade Russell drove in a pair of runs.
Topping the Longhorns was Seth Condor at 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Matt Mowery (double) and Jackson Earnhardt contributed two hits apiece.
Science Hill 6, Volunteer 1
CHURCH HILL — Pitcher Evan King went the distance for Science Hill, giving up an unearned run. King collected six strikeouts against two walks.
Cole Torbett was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers, who got a 2-for-4, 2-RBI performance from Conner Hyatt. Braden Ramsey contributed a double.
Casen Christian topped the Falcons by going 2 for 3 and producing his team’s lone run.
Sull. East 13, Sull. Central 5
BLUFF CITY — Behind a 4-for-4, 4-RBI showing from Dylan Bartley, the Patriots were too much for Sullivan Central.
The Cougars were leading before East cut loose for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 12-4.
One of Bartley’s hits went for a double, plus he scored twice. Seth Chafin homered and Nolan Lunsford drove in a pair of runs.
Luke Hale tallied 10 strikeouts in a four-inning start for the Patriots. Chafin got the win by throwing 11/3 innings of shutout middle relief, then Bartley recorded four of Central’s final five outs by strikeout.
Hunter Stanley batted 1 for 2 with two runs and two walks for the Cougars. Logan Bowers contributed two RBIs.
Unicoi Co. 12, Happy Valley 0
ERWIN — Gavin Sawyer, who banged out two hits, and Valentin Batrez drove in three runs apiece in a one-sided victory for the Blue Devils.
Travis Whitson and Jordan Bridges each contributed a pair of hits to Unicoi County’s output.
Bridges picked up the pitching win. Amassing eight strikeouts, he surrendered only one hit.
Providence Acad. 9, Hampton 5
Tyner Simpson banged out three hits for the Knights, who overcame a 3-0 deficit to win at home.
In a bold piece of baserunning, Manny Lesie scored from second base on a wild pitch to put Providence in front.
Nathan Eisfelder and Daniel Lawson each added two hits to a 10-hit Knights assault. Carter Sprouse hurled 52/3 innings for the victory before Mabry Runnels got the job done from there.
The Bulldogs, who were hindered by errors, totaled six hits with Parker Henry going 3 for 4 (2 bunts, double) with two RBIs.
N. Greene 5, David Crockett 4
BAILEYTON — Jonah Palmer’s three-run homer won it after the Pioneers scored twice to take a 4-2 lead in the top half of the seventh inning.
Palmer batted 2 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs, plus he pitched two innings of relief for the victory. He yielded two runs (both unearned) on one hit and notched three strikeouts.
Pioneers leadoff man Nate Laws batted 1 for 2, drove in two runs and earned a pair of walks. Batting 1 for 1, Brenden Reid produced an RBI single that broke a 2-2 tie. He eventually scored on an error.
Sull. North 15, Unaka 0
KINGSPORT — Chandler Raleigh homered and doubled as he, Tyler DePriest and Seth Davis led the Golden Raiders offensively.
Jonah Leslie threw a five-inning complete game, piling up 14 strikeouts and holding the Rangers to three hits.
Sunday
Science Hill 2, William Blount 0
DANDRIDGE — Spencer Powell and Nate Conner combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead Science Hill to a 2-0 win over William Blount.
Jack Torbett had two hits and Conner Hyatt drove in two runs.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 5, Cherokee 4
Riley Hope crashed a grand slam in the third inning, providing the impetus for the Lady Pioneers’ hard-fought Big Seven Conference win.
Cherokee rallied to tie the game at 4-4, but Crockett got an RBI groundout from Alyssa Suits in the bottom of the fifth. Avery Hope had two hits for the Pioneers.
Cara Willson worked three innings of relief to get the win while Kennedy Broyles tossed two shutout innings for the save.
Samantha Tilson had three hits for the Lady Chiefs. Madison Jones added a pair of doubles.
Elizabethton 12, Johnson Co. 4
ELIZABETHTON—Trailing by four runs early, the Lady Cyclones responded with 12 unanswered runs.
Madisun Pritchard totaled three hits and three RBIs to pace the attack for Elizabethton (4-2 overall). Ember Jensen had three hits, two RBIs and scored three runs. Cheyenne Poiroux had two hits and two RBIs while Kenidy Harris added two hits.
Pritchard went the distance in the circle, allowing eight hits and only one earned run with eight strikeouts.
For Johnson County, Emmy Miller had three hits while Hailey Cox had a homer, two hits and two RBIs.
Sull. East 8, Sull. South 2
KINGSPORT—Cayden Bawgus homered and drove in three runs to back the solid complete-game pitching of Hannah Scott.
Bawgus was 2 for 3 at the plate. Jillian Shackelford added three hits and two RBIs. Cassie Littleford and Scott each totaled two hits for East (3-3 overall).
Scott allowed only three hits and no earned runs with four strikeouts.
Sull. North 15, Hampton 2
KINGSPORT—The Lady Raiders had two five-run innings and ran away from the Bulldogs in a Watauga Valley Conference contest.
Alexis Lipoma and Kendall Nash had big days at the plate. Lipoma had two hits and four RBIs while also scoring four times. Nash added two hits and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Lemmons and Maci Clark each totaled two hits for North (1-2 overall).
Sara Orr doubled home both Hampton runs in a 1-for-1 day.
Unaka 12, South Greene 2
ELIZABETHTON—Haley Gillman homered and Lyndie Ramsey added two hits and four RBIs to lead the Lady Rangers.
The Rangers (4-4) broke a tie game with a four-run fourth and added five in the fifth inning. Sadie Shoun — who got the win in the circle by allowing just three hits and no earned runs in four innings — and Trinity Bowers each added two hits and two RBIs. Gillman finished with two RBIs.
Evie Rader had three hits for South Greene.
Sunday Science Hill wins ET Classic
Science Hill got a dominant performance in the circle from Sejal Neas and defeated David Crockett 6-0 in the overall championship game of the East Tennessee Classic softball tournament Sunday at Winged Deer Park.
Neas went the distance, allowing four hits and striking out eight. She also belted a home run and finished with two hits. Jannon Glaspie added two hits and two RBIs for Science Hill, which improved to 6-1 on the season.
Riley Hope had two hits for Crockett (6-2).
In the third-place game, Maggie Hillman went the distance in the circle in Daniel Boone’s 2-1 win over Knox Powell. She allowed just four hits and no earned runs with four strikeouts.