ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley quarterback Reagan Ensor had three touchdown passes in the first half, including scores of 38 and 69 yards to Andrew Little, as the Warriors downed Johnson County 24-6 for their first win of the season.
Ensor also connected with Landon Babb on a 6-yard touchdown pass. He kept the ball himself for a 23-yard TD run and the first score of the second half.
Ensor finished with 140 passing yards and Blake Garmon completed a 50-yard pass. Little had five catches for 134 yards and had two interceptions on the defensive side.
Pedro Colunga had 25 rushes for 108 yards and 50 yards receiving, while Joseph Sowards and Babb had fumble recoveries.
The Longhorns got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard TD pass from Connor Simcox to Nate Rice.
Simcox completed 18 of 32 passes for 171 yards and had six rushes for 41 yards. Grinnon Walker and Rice each had six catches.
Volunteer 27, Tennessee High 21
CHURCH HILL — Garrison Barrett threw a pair of touchdown passes and Dawson Dykes rushed for two more as Volunteer downed Tennessee High.
It was only the second win for the Falcons program against the Vikings, the previous a 21-14 victory in a November 2007 playoff game.
Barrett connected with Heath Miller on a 33-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 6-0 lead 56 seconds into the game.
Tennessee High responded and briefly took a 7-6 lead on a 2-yard TD pass from Steven Johnson to Josh Sizemore.
Barrett wasn’t rattled, leading the Falcons on the go-ahead drive, capped off with an 8-yard throw to Cason Christian. Dykes scored on an 8-yard run to give Volunteer a 20-7 lead at halftime.
Tennessee High cut the deficit on the first possession of the second half as Johnson bulled in from a yard.
Volunteer’s defense stepped up and a blocked punt gave the Falcons the ball at the Viking 10-yard line. They took advantage with Dykes scoring on a 2-yard run.
Johnson found Sizemore on another touchdown pass, but the Falcons held on.
Cherokee 44, West Greene 28
MOSHEIM — Brayden Collins, playing quarterback in the wildcat formation, rushed for four touchdowns and scored on a key 2-point conversion to lead the Chiefs over the Buffaloes.
Collins had the game’s first score on a 4-yard run. Landon Jackson added a 5-yard run for the early 13-0 lead.
Other first-half scores included a 26-yard field goal by Nick Sumpter and starting quarterback Will Price hitting Preston McNally in stride for a 76-yard touchdown and a 23-14 halftime lead.
Jaden Gregg was able to connect with Greg Turner for touchdown passes of 9 and 5 yards to keep the Buffaloes close in the first half.
After West Greene opened the second half with a recovery of an onside kick, Gregg connected with Keith Valentine on a 32-yard TD pass to cut the lead back to two points. Gregg scored on a 1-yard run to give the Buffaloes the lead.
However, Collins and the Chiefs responded with 21 unanswered points. He scored on runs of 6, 7 and 5 yards to cap off Cherokee drives.
Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9
GREENEVILLE — Brady Quillen threw two touchdowns and ran for three more as the Greene Devils scalded the Wildcats.
Quillen finished with 6-of-7 passing for 115 yards and had 10 rushes for 54 yards.
Mason Gudger finished with over 300 all-purpose yards. He had 18 carries for 194 rushing yards, 81 kick-return yards and 39 receiving yards.
Jakobi Gillespie had 55 receiving yards, including a 34-yard TD, while Jaden Stevenson-Williams made a 17-yard scoring catch and 101 punt-return yards.
Greeneville held a 383-158 advantage in total offense.
Union County 36, Sullivan East 14
MAYNARDVILLE — Drake Fisher threw touchdown passes to Luke Hare and Tyler Cross in a losing effort for the Patriots.
Hare was the receiver on a 25-yard touchdown as the Patriots tied the game 8-8 in the second quarter. Cross scored with 10 minutes left in the game, but the Union County Patriots ended any threat with a Derrick Cooper touchdown run with eight minutes remaining.
Unaka 14, Claiborne 12
ELIZABETHTON — Landon Ramsey scored on a pair of 8-yard touchdown runs, including the winning score with under two minutes left, as the Rangers rallied past the Bulldogs.
T.J. Thomas had a huge night at middle linebacker, while Nathan Painter made his first start on the offensive line in addition to a big effort at defensive end. Takoda Freeman and Jamol Blamo made stops on the final drive to preserve the victory.