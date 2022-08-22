High school roundup: Volleyball sweep scored by Providence From staff reports Staff reports Aug 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — Monday went to the liking of Providence Academy’s volleyball team, which bested both the Heritage Home Scholars and Cherokee in 2-0 fashion.The 25-17, 27-25 win over Heritage included 11 assists and seven kills from Addie Smith, who made no errors. Skylar Elswick added five assists and three blocks.A 26-24, 25-15 decision over Cherokee featured Smith (10 digs, 6 kills, 5 assists, 4 aces), Elswick (10 assists, 7 kills) and Andrea Smith (6 kills, 4 digs).Greeneville 3, David Crockett 2Chloe Marsh recorded 13 kills, Lauren Bailey added 11 and the Lady Greene Devils got past stubborn David Crockett 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 15-25 and 17-15 in Jonesborough. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Brylee Tullock had 21 digs and nine kills for the Lady Pioneers. Brooklyn Dulaney contributed 16 assists.GIRLS SOCCERProvidence Academy 1, Chuckey-Doak 1Caydee Hogan was a tireless goalkeeper, piling up 10 saves to help Providence Academy earn a tie with visiting Chuckey-Doak.Maddie Kyker produced Providence’s goal with Ava Roberson recording an assist.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assist Kill Providence Academy Sport Volleyball Addie Smith Skylar Elswick Dig Cherokee Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR