ROGERSVILLE — Monday went to the liking of Providence Academy’s volleyball team, which bested both the Heritage Home Scholars and Cherokee in 2-0 fashion.

The 25-17, 27-25 win over Heritage included 11 assists and seven kills from Addie Smith, who made no errors. Skylar Elswick added five assists and three blocks.

